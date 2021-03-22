The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) greenlight a program earlier this month which would provide qualifying households with a $50 subsidies for broadband internet.
The $3.2 billion Emergency Broadband Benefit Program would be available for household that participate in the free or reduce price school lunch program, received a federal Pell Grant during the current award year or experienced a substantial loss of income since Feb. 29 2020.
According to the mobile bill pay service, doxo, residents in Lake Havasu City pay an average of $99 for cable/internet.
The FCC intends to have the program running in 60 days. Go online to fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit to receive the latest information on the program.
New location for health food restaurant
Ojala Mindful Eating is moving to a new location at the intersection of Acoma and McCulloch boulevards.
Friday was Ojala’s last day at their old venue on 2144 McCulloch Blvd. The healthy food restaurant will be moving to their new location as soon as some improvements are made which will take a handful of months.
According to a restaurant employee when Ojala moves to their new location the restaurant will be open full time unlike now.
Notary Now opens for business
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Notary Now to celebrate its Grand Opening and new Chamber membership. Notary Now, located at 276 Lake Havasu Ave. S. #A9-B, is a mobile notary service and loan signing agent and is available 24 hours a day and seven days a week in Lake Havasu City and surrounding areas.
Allegiance Insurance celebrates grand
opening
Allegiance Insurance owner, Ashley Bartosiewicz joined family, friends, and Lake Havasu Area Chamber Ambassadors to cut the ribbon on her new Allegiance Insurance Agency located at 91-B London Bridge Road #104. Allegiance Insurance is an agency for auto, home, boat, recreation and commercial insurance and is licensed in Arizona, California and Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.