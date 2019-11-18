As the remnants of a waning Tropical Storm Raymond makes their way toward Lake Havasu City through Mexico, part of a cold low pressure system from Seattle is encroaching from the north. The end result could be a substantial amount of rain over the next few days, along with possible thunderstorms today.
“It is a little bit of a complicated atmospheric dance,” said Clay Morgan, senior forecaster for the National Weather Service Las Vegas Office.
According to NWS, chances of rain will increase throughout the day today reaching a 90 percent chance overnight and 80 percent on Wednesday. There is also a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday night and into Thursday. Morgan said highest chance for heavy rain is today if thunderstorms materialize.
The predicted rainfall, as of Monday afternoon, is between 1 and 1.5 inches over the three-day period, but Morgan said there are a couple of factors that could significantly alter the projections.
“Number one is, is there going to be a thunderstorm exactly in one place? There is no way to reliably forecast that,” Morgan said. “If there is a thunderstorm your numbers could be enhanced quite a bit. Also, there are three different things coming into play. If this all shifts just a little bit farther away, say if it meets southeast of the forecast, you could end up getting less rain than is forecast.”
Although the exact amount of rain is uncertain, Morgan cautioned drivers to be aware of potentially slick roads once rain starts to fall.
“It has not rained down there in quite a while, and with that in mind the roads are going to get very slippery,” he said.
Along with the rain, temperatures are expected to drop through the day today, reaching 59 degrees overnight. Highs are predicted in the mid to low 60s on Wednesday through at least Sunday.
