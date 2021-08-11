The statewide teacher job crunch has shined a new light on another shortage: substitutes.
Since Lake Havasu Unified School District opened its doors for the new school year on Aug. 2, the district has needed 30 to 35 substitutes a day to fill openings for certified and support staff, says Lake Havasu Unified School District Human Resource Director Lindsey Bitterman.
Those 35 openings are not all classrooms without a teacher though. That’s a common confusion, Bitterman says. Instead it is a mixture of teachers and support staff.
“The primary reason for demand for substitutes is we are in a teacher shortage across the state of Arizona, so schools are relying more on substitutes,” Bitterman said. “However, we need more than just teacher substitutes. We are also struggling to find other critical support positions; bus drivers, paraprofessionals and custodial staff are still needed at several of our schools.”
Compared to the number of subs needed in the first week and half of class for the district in 2019, this year’s numbers are higher. However, Bitterman says the reason for this is there are more positions to be filled this year thanks to covid relief money from the federal government.
“From a historical perspective, in 2019 we were averaging about 22 openings per day during the first week and a half of school,” Bitterman said. “While this year’s numbers look higher, we are covering more positions that have been added with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, such as duty aides, counselors and nurses.”
Bitterman says the district is in most need of elementary school subs. According to Bitterman when a substitute can’t be found to fill an opening, principals work to shift people and district level staff will even step in to fill roles.
“Wherever is needed, from recess aide to custodial duties,” Bitterman said.
According to Bitterman, those interested in becoming a substitute teacher will need an Arizona Department of Education substitute certificate, an Identity Verified Prints fingerprint card, a form of valid employment identification and have completed an online application through Educational Services Incorporated (ESI). Those who are interested in being a substitute aide or classified sub need all the above except a high school diploma or equivalent instead of an Arizona Department of Education substitute certificate.
