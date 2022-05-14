Lake Havasu City’s largest internet provider and its newest competitor in the market have settled a lawsuit out of court. The lawsuit alleged a former employee of Suddenlink’s parent company Altice USA provided Allo Communications with confidential and proprietary information, solicited Altice customers on Allo’s behalf, and is violating a non-compete clause in his contract by working for Allo in Arizona.
The lawsuit was originally filed on March 31 in U.S. District Court Prescott Division by Altice USA and Universal Cable Holdings, naming Altice’s former Regional Vice President Michael Horton, Allo Arizona, and Allo Communications as defendants. That complaint was updated on April 4. The complaint centers on the conduct of Horton, who oversaw Altice’s West-Pacific region that includes Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, California, and Idaho from April 2018 until his resignation from Altice on Feb. 18, 2022 – a Friday. The lawsuit says Horton then began working for competitor Allo Communications the following Monday on Feb. 21.
In the lawsuit, Altice alleges that Horton violated non-solicitation and confidentiality clauses in his contract, in addition to a 12- month non-competition clause that bars Horton from working within a 100-mile radius of the service areas Horton oversaw in his role as the Regional VP for Altice.
The lawsuit sought monetary damages and punitive damages from Allo, in addition to reasonable attorney fees and costs. Although a specific dollar amount was not provided in the amended complaint, the lawsuit states that the amount in question would exceed $75,000. The lawsuit also sought to prevent Allo from continuing business in the geographical area included in Horton’s non-competition clause – which includes both Lake Havasu City and Kingman, where Allo Communications has announced plans to begin offering services – due to Allo’s alleged knowledge of Altice’s confidential and proprietary information about the region.
Details of the out-of-court settlement between Altice and Allo are not publically available. Neither attorneys representing Altice, nor attorneys representing Allo returned calls from Today’s News-Herald on Friday.
The Joint Notice of Settlement was received by the court on May 9, and Judge Dominic W. Lanza ordered the entire case be dismissed on June 27, 2022 unless a party to the lawsuit files a request for reinstatement on the court’s trial calendar before then.
Details of Altice’s allegations
According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Horton began working for Altice as the Director of Network Operations Center in Tyler, Texas in July 2015 and was promoted to Regional Vice President of Altice’s West-Pacific region in April 2018.
The complaint states that Horton’s role as vice president made him the “face of Altice” in the region and gave him access to high-level plans, methods and strategies within Altice while also making him a key player in developing business relationships on behalf of Altice in Arizona – and particularly in Mohave County. Horton’s role also gave him access to Altice’s analytical and financial information, customer lists, the company’s expansion plans, and access to key partners and vendors.
Altice also says in the lawsuit that between 2018 and Dec. 29, 2021 Horton signed a total of five agreements that each included specific non-competition clauses, non-solicitation clauses, and confidentiality agreements. The complaint alleges that Horton has violated all three of those clauses over the past seven months or so.
In the lawsuit Altice alleges that Horton engaged in communications with Allo in late 2021 – while still employed by Altice, and that he began the application process for a job with Allo on Dec. 15. The complaint says Horton improperly forwarded emails to his personal email address containing confidential Altice information pertaining to marketing, customers, and market information on six separate occasions between Jan. 20 and Feb. 17.
The lawsuit says Horton informed his supervisor on Feb. 8 that he was resigning from Altice, saying he had accepted a position elsewhere.
The complaint goes on to say that Horton contacted representatives of companies who are customers of Altice on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11 to inform them that he had accepted a position with Allo and would contact them in a few weeks.
Altice also alleges that Horton sent emails from his Altice address to a Senior Public Policy Advisor for the Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce Joe Galli saying he was going to leave Altice and work for Allo on Feb 14. The complaint says Horton did the same thing three days later in an email to Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and Havasu’s Executive Assistant to the City manager Jerri Bracamonte on Feb. 17.
The lawsuit also claims that Horton had been blind carbon copying his personal email address on hundreds of his Altice emails with Altice’s employees and customers since at least November, 2021, including emails containing confidential and proprietary information.
The lawsuit also alleges that Horton had a hand in five Altice employees submitting their resignation between March 7 and March 29, and states that Altice believes that all five former employees are now working for Allo. The complaint charges that Horton and Allo solicited or attempted to solicit at least six Altice employees since Horton’s resignation. The lawsuit also says Altice believes that Horton and Allo are attempting to solicit Altice customers and are making use of Altice’s confidential marketing data and customer contact information to benefit Allo.
The lawsuit accuses Horton of a breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty, interference with prospective business expectancy, misappropriation of trade secrets, civil conspiracy, unfair competition, violation of the U.S. Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2016, and a violation of the Delaware Uniform Trade Secrets Act. It also accuses Allo of interference with contract, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duties, civil conspiracy, and violation of the U.S. Defend trade Secrets Act of 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.