As of Aug. 1, Suddenlink, the local internet provider for the Lake Havasu City area, has rebranded to Optimum.

“We are thrilled to launch this new campaign and officially bring our Suddenlink products and services under the Optimum brand, uniting our telecommunications division under one name, one voice, and one promise to customers to deliver the very best internet, TV, and mobile service to them every day,” Matt Grover, Optimum executive vice president of consumer and business services, said.

