As of Aug. 1, Suddenlink, the local internet provider for the Lake Havasu City area, has rebranded to Optimum.
“We are thrilled to launch this new campaign and officially bring our Suddenlink products and services under the Optimum brand, uniting our telecommunications division under one name, one voice, and one promise to customers to deliver the very best internet, TV, and mobile service to them every day,” Matt Grover, Optimum executive vice president of consumer and business services, said.
According to the Aug. 1 press release the rebranding is part of the internet provider’s brand campaign “Get Closer, Go Farther.” As part of the campaign, Optimum is looking to expanding its services including the acceleration of the 100% optimum fiber internet network, the launch of Optimum 2 gig and 5 gig fiber internet, removing data caps on all Suddenlink internet plans as part of the transition to Optimum and elevating the customer experience through enhanced support.
Human Bean Back to School Special
From Monday Aug. 8 to Friday Aug. 12, Human Bean in western Arizona is running its back to school special for students and teachers. According to the coffee shop’s Facebook page, teachers are eligible for a $1 off any drink up to a medium size and students can buy one get one free smoothies also up to a medium size.
To get the deal, teachers must show their school I.D and students need to show their school ID or be wearing a school shirt.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.