As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, residents who work or stay at home are now relying on their Internet infrastructure more than ever before. This week, Suddenlink representatives will apprise Tri-City Council officials as to how that infrastructure can be improved.
Representatives from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City and Kingman will hear from Suddenlink officials on Wednesday. Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy says Suddenlink representatives are expected to give updates as to the company’s efforts in customer service, the company’s priorities for 2021, and updates on Suddenlink’s system infrastructure.
“At the meeting, I want to talk about the company’s service, and hopefully encourage a system that’s available to all of our citizens who subscribe to Suddenlink,” Sheehy said. “I hope that we can outline a path to increase customer service, and that they can make an investment to make their Internet service more reliable in our community.”
Lake Havasu City once had the regulatory authority to place metrics on Suddenlink’s customer service and reliability, according to Sheehy. The city still collects franchise fees from Suddenlink, but recent changes to Arizona law delegated oversight authority to state authorities.
Sheehy says he’s experienced reliable service with the company, but has also had customer service issues similar to complaints he’s heard from Havasu residents.
According to Havasu resident Katie Baker, an escrow assistant at Chicago Title, efficient Internet service has become essential to the Havasu community.
“So many people are working from home, and that will continue,” Baker said. “Kids are virtual learning, and people are moving all over the country due to new telework procedures. It’s a deterrent to people who are moving into our area, without efficient internet.”
Lake Havasu City resident Kathy Willett, of All Digital Rewards, says that having Internet connectivity and reliable service is vital to Havasu businesses.
“They left my business lopped off at the head for two months,” Willett said. “It’s detrimental when your business required conference calls, meetings and reliable phone service. Suddenlink probably owes this community a substantial amount due to lost business, and I can’t tell you how much for the sheer aggravation of having to deal with customer service. But I’m glad they are finally doing something. It has been long overdue.”
According to statements last month by Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson, the city has received calls throughout the year from customers complaining about service issues with Suddenlink. Although the city doesn’t have regulatory authority over the business, Knudson hopes that officials this week can draw attention to what has become an ongoing issue.
“I’m not a business owner, but a resident who is forced because (Suddenlink) is the only game in town for cable Internet,” said Havasu resident Carrie Graham. “It is very expensive … we need to stand up to Suddenlink and get the (Tri-City Council) to do something with them. This affects all of Lake Havasu.”
The meeting will be held via teleconference, but members of the public will be permitted to submit written comments or call into the meeting by contacting ameredith@cityofkingman.gov before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Those who wish to comment or call in must provide their names, phone numbers and addresses for the record, as well as the meeting date and agenda item. Wednesday’s update from Suddenlink is scheduled as Agenda Item #11.
(1) comment
"Customer service?" What is that? As to "service," what is that? Suddenlink is just plain godawful!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.