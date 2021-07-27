The Tri-City Council heard from Suddenlink regarding its efforts to improve its internet service in Mohave County during a busy first meeting of Fiscal Year 2022 that also included reports from the county, the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council, the Arizona Department of Transportation, and all three mayors.
The Tri-City Council, comprised of officials from Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, and Kingman, meets four times per year. Suddenlink Regional Vice President Mike Horton provided the council with another update about how the company has been working to address local concerns since he last attended a Tri-City Council meeting in January.
Horton said Suddenlink has hired additional maintenance technicians and staff in all three cities over the last year, and is continuing to look for additional employees to serve Mohave County. But he added that the company is dealing with many of the same hiring struggles as other businesses throughout the county, state and country. Horton said the company’s metrics shown improvements in on time arrivals, and service order completion while the total number of service visits have dropped due to improvements in network maintenance. He did not provide any numbers, nor indicate how much of an improvement has been achieved.
Horton also said the company has made improvements with its customer service, which he admitted has been a source of frustration for many local customers. Although he did not give any specific numbers, he said the company’s call volume, call handle rates, call wait times, and call abandonments have all improved from last year. Horton said on June 15 the company restarted a procedure that will allow customers to speak directly with a supervisor if a representative is not able to adequately address their issue.
He said Suddenlink is currently putting a focus on cutting down the number of repeat calls by customers whose questions were not answered during the first call, or whose issue was not fixed on the first visit by a technician. Horton said both of those are training issues, which he said Suddenlink has put a strong emphasis on in 2021.
“One of the frustrations is, ‘You don’t have time to do it right, but you have time to do it over,’” Horton said. “That is a huge feedback measure we get from customers, and clearly it is an area we are pushing really hard, not only with our in-house personnel but we have placed a strong emphasis to aggressively manage our contract labor partners.”
Horton also said the company has recently completed 14 node splits in the county to help spread out traffic and prevent any particular node from overloading. Each node delivers internet access to the group of customers that live within the node, and if too many customers rely on the same node internet speeds can slow.
Horton said 13 of those node split projects were in Kingman and one in Bullhead City. Horton told the council that their engineers found that nodes in Lake Havasu City were not under as much stress. He said there are a total of 19 node splits in the county scheduled during the second half of 2021 in Mohave County, including four in Lake Havasu City. He said Suddenlink is also working to provide fiber to homes in North Pointe Phase D.
Upon further questioning from Havasu officials about future node splits, Horton said the need for node splits are evaluated quarterly by the company’s engineers. He said the goal is to have a node for each 250 to 300 customers.
He said when a complaint about slow internet speeds is received the company checks the node performance, which he said is up to 99.5% on average in Mohave County over the last three months. If the node’s performance is adequate the technician will attempt to identify the issue at the site of the complaint. He said often times technicians find that internet speeds at those locations are adequate but there are issues with transmitting the wireless signal within the house.
“There are a whole lot of electromagnetic interference with the wires in the wall, the walls, and the floors that create challenges,” Horton said. “I don’t care if you are Comcast or any other carrier in the nation, that same problem exists due to the technology.
Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson told Horton that the most common complaint received by the city is about inconsistent internet services, rather than consistently slow speeds. Horton offered to discuss the issue with city officials further when he visits the area sometime next month.
Horton said Suddenlink has also been working to increase its upstream bandwidth, which was challenged with a sudden spike in upstream traffic like video calls and other uploads during the pandemic. He said nationally there has been a 98.5% increase in upstream bandwidth use over the last 14 months.
Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin asked about difficulties the Kingman Daily Miner has been experiencing with trying to access the internet when the company moved its office to a new location downtown. Horton said there are a lot of factors at work in that particular case, and offered to talk in more detail in the future.
Foggin also told Horton that Kingman is concerned with the company’s practice of continually escalating the bills of its customers in Mohave County.
“The way to set people’s hair on fire is to have a set price for whatever services you have agreed to go from $120, up to $150, up to $175,” he said. “It is going to leave a bad taste in people’s mouths.”
Other Tri-City business
The Tri-City Council also got a report from District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter regarding what Mohave County has been up to recently, including an update on the county budget which is nearing completion. He also touched on shared local water concerns, and efforts to pass state legislation to protect water rights for river communities.
Tom Belshe, with the Arizona League of Cities and Towns also gave a presentation to review the 2021 State Legislative Session, which he called the longest and most contentious in his 30 years working with the legislature.
Kevin Adams with the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council went over what the $321 million in road projects passed by the state legislature means for rural Arizona and particularly Mohave County. Adams also said the federal government appears poised to approve an increase in spending on roads over the next few weeks that could further boost the amount of money available for road repairs and improvements in rural Arizona.
Todd Steinberger with the Arizona Department of Transportation went over all of the ongoing projects ADOT is working on in Mohave County. He said he currently doesn’t have any additional information about the $47 million included in the state budget for repairs to State Route 95 from Lake Havasu City north to I-40, and from Bullhead City south to the California border. He did say he expects designs for the project to start sometime during Fiscal Year 2022, which began on July 1.
(1) comment
"Oh and the check is in the mail!"[thumbdown]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.