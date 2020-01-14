Suddenlink believes that it has turned a corner in the fight to improve long wait times for customer service calls that have been frustrating customers throughout the West since Labor Day. But city officials say that significant improvement is still needed, at least locally.
Representatives from Suddenlink attended the Tri-City Council Meeting in Kingman last Wednesday to discuss recent troubles with its customer service, especially in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City. Mike Horton, regional vice president at Suddenlink, told the council that the issues started around Labor Day when Suddenlink merged its operating systems with its parent company, Altice, into a hybrid back office. Horton said Altice worked with Amdocs on the transition to the new system, which it calls its operational support system/business support system.
“The arrangement was intended to migrate our platforms into a single unified platform,” Horton told the Tri-City Council. “That is to integrate both cablevision and Suddenlink companies. When you have 21 states, 9,000 employees, and tens of thousands of miles of equipment we have to make sure that we have all of that consolidated so that we can manage it more appropriately.”
But the transition created lots of unforeseen issues, some of which Horton attributed to lack of communication and insufficient training for agents prior to the merger.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said the one of the biggest problems citizens have reported are the integrity of the infrastructure in parts of town. He said it appears that some neighborhoods have had stable, reliable service while others have experienced an unusually high number of outages. Another big issue has been customer service – specifically long wait times to speak with an agent, troubles getting accurate information from the agent, and troubles with technicians including missed appointments and long appointment windows.
During the discussion Horton and Suddenlink Operations Director Jeff Kelly both apologized to the Tri-City Council on behalf of Suddenlink, and promised improvements.
“This is not our plan,” Horton said. “This is not what we intend and how we want to operate. I don’t want to point at the smoking gun as the OSS/BSS conversion, but there really is no other way around it. This massive undertaking was significantly more impactful than we had anticipated.”
Customer service
Horton said Suddenlink has been conducting training programs for its agents to help address issues with caller receiving incorrect information. He also said the companies average speed to answer, how long it takes to speak with an agent, has fallen to 30 seconds during the fourth quarter.
“In the industry standard that is not too bad,” Horton said. “We were in the multiple-minutes and beyond – and I don’t say that with a great deal of pride.”
But Sheehy and Bullhead City Vice Mayor Annette Wegmann both said those numbers don’t align with complaints they continue to receive from their citizens reporting wait times as long as 90 minutes.
“It is important for us to tell you guys that that information that you have cannot be right, because those things are not happening with the people who are contacting us,” added Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson. “If we are there now, that can’t be acceptable.”
Horton said he would go back to the people doing data collection to try to get more information on the call response metrics and will report back on what he learns within a couple of weeks.
Horton also told the council that it has addressed some of the complaints about technicians with a new program that allows for better communication between the technician and dispatcher, hopefully eliminating missed service appointments. Horton said Suddenlink is also implementing a quality assurance program to review the effectiveness of its service calls and technicians.
Issues with infrastructure
Sheehy said in Lake Havasu City it appears that some neighborhoods have been plagued with outages while others hardly ever experience any issues.
Kelly said that the outages are likely due to the fact the cable runs through an uncontrolled environment. He said things like a particular radio signal may sometimes cause interference, although usually it is a critter such as a woodpecker or squirrel who is the culprit.
“How do you combat that? We invest,” Kelly said. “We invest in more technicians and invest in redundancy.”
Horton told the Tri-City Council that Suddenlink has spent millions of dollars on infrastructure in Mohave County, and that it plans to continue investing millions in the infrastructure. During his presentation he said Suddenlink had already completed infrastructure to boost redundancy within the network while similar projects are underway in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City.
Kelly also pointed out that all three of the Tri-Cities have access to 1 GB broadband internet through Suddenlink, which they pointed out is better than most areas of Phoenix, Tucson, and many other major population areas throughout the state.
“We have really made some significant infrastructure investments here,” Kelly said. “On the customer service side this was a big speedbump, but I am going to say that it is projecting us up because it is supposed to make it better in the long run. We are definitely committed to making sure that your service works and that we are going to get things better on this end. So that is why we are here: To communicate, acknowledge and apologize that this was a significant speed bump. But in the long run it modernizes us, it makes us more efficient, and it makes us better able to serve people so hopefully we don’t go down for even one minute.”
Plans for another presentation
Before the discussion wrapped up, Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter asked for Horton to commit to returning to the next Tri-City Council meeting this summer.
“Let’s just spend another hour on this and dive into the data,” Cotter said. “Show us how much better you have become since today and let us also gather information that we will present to you some case studies that may or may not reflect with you.”
Horton agreed to come back to give an update at the next meeting.
Sheehy said he was optimistic about Suddenlink’s commitment to the community, but stressed that the city will continue to hold them accountable for fulfilling those commitments.
“I believe there is still work to be done, but I believe it was a good starting point and I am comfortable with how things are progressing forward at this point,” Sheehy said.
