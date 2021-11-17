KINGMAN — A Mohave County jail inmate is in critical condition after a reported suicide attempt. The inmate, who has not been identified by Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, was found hanging in his cell at about 5:24 p.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, detention officers took measures to save the victim’s life while paramedics responded. The inmate was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for treatment, and later flown to a Las Vegas hospital.
The suicide attempt was the second reported this month. A fatal incident was reported Nov. 2 and another reported suicide took place at the facility in February following another suicide that took place last July.
