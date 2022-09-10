YOUmatter Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk

The 6th annual #YOUmatter; Suicide Prevention and Awareness Walk will be held Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

 Havasu Community Health Foundation

Every 11 minutes, a person will make the permanent decision to take their own life by committing suicide.

This Saturday, Havasu Community Health Foundation’s suicide awareness and prevention group #YOUmatter; will host their 6th annual walk to bring this unsettling topic to the forefront of the city. The walk will start and end at Rotary Park’s Ramada C, which is located by the Tinnell Memorial Skate Park. A rally is set for 7:30 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 8 a.m.

