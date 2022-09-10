Every 11 minutes, a person will make the permanent decision to take their own life by committing suicide.
This Saturday, Havasu Community Health Foundation’s suicide awareness and prevention group #YOUmatter; will host their 6th annual walk to bring this unsettling topic to the forefront of the city. The walk will start and end at Rotary Park’s Ramada C, which is located by the Tinnell Memorial Skate Park. A rally is set for 7:30 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 8 a.m.
Co-Chairmen Bob Feliciano and Doug Pehling met seven years ago and decided to create the awareness group to lessen the amount of suicides that happen within Lake Havasu City.
So far this year, 14 members of the community have been victims of suicide – a number that has seen a spike over the summer months. The youngest person to commit suicide was an 18-year-old student earlier this spring.
“We had four through May or so. All of a sudden, this summer… we’ve had a few more,” Pehling added.
Co-Chairman Bob Feliciano became heavily involved in spreading the word about suicide after a son of his died from suicide at the age of 20. Being a retired police officer of 20 years, Feliciano used his platform to learn more about the leading cause of death for many nationwide.
In his findings, Feliciano discovered that suicide is the number one killer amongst police officers.
“We lose about 150 a year, that includes heart attacks, accidents. But, 250 to 400 commit suicide. So, you’re safer in the street with the bad guy with a gun than at home with your own gun, isn’t that horrible?” Feliciano said
With a committee made up of mental health professionals, educators and veterans, to name a few, Feliciano and Pehling work to bring public speakers to Havasu to address the topic of suicide. Suicide survivor Kevin Hines, who is known for jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000, was a previous speaker for the group.
Another speaking engagement is currently being arranged for March of next year. Pehling, a school psychologist for Lake Havasu Unified School District, hopes to bring former Harlem Globetrotter and motivational speaker Melvin Adams to Lake Havasu High School as part of an awareness rally.
“We’re going to do a high school assembly. We figure that way we can reach about 1,800 students,” Pehling said. “We figured that was the best value for our money to reach as many as we can.”
The stylization of the awareness group’s name holds a special and important message for those contemplating suicide – life goes on. Pehling notes the semicolon symbol that is seen tattooed on a person’s arm is defined as a pause that means “it’s not the end.”
In order to have a positive effect on suicide prevention, both co-chairmen agree that checking in on friends, family and neighbors can reduce the chance of them committing suicide.
“It is so preventable. ‘How are you doing? How do you feel? Can I help you?’” Feliciano questioned.
To double down on the impact suicide has had on Havasu residents, Feliciano indicates the vast difference in the city’s suicide average.
Compared to the national average of 13.46 suicides per 100,000 people, Feliciano says that Havasu has hit an average of 20 suicides during the previous seven years.
“We only had 50,000 people. We’re four times the national average,” Feliciano said. “That’s not a good number.”
This Saturday’s walk will garner supporters from all walks of life – first responders, families and students. Pehling estimates 150 to 175 attendees, while Feliciano remains optimistic with an estimated total of 200 participants.
“Almost everyone has been touched by suicide in some way and has been affected by it,” Pehling said. “I think it just resonates with people.”
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.
