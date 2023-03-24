Authorities say a 26-year-old man from Mexico has pleaded guilty to assaulting two U.S. Border Patrol agents last year on the Tohono O’odham Nation. Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Miguel Angel Acatzihua-Temoxtle entered his plea last week in U.S. District Court in Tucson. Acatzihua-Temoxtle faced charges of assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and assault on a federal officer with the use of a deadly or dangerous weapon. Authorities say Acatzihua-Temoxtle used the agents’ flashlight and night vision goggles lanyard to assault them before he was arrested. If convicted, prosecutors say Acatzihua-Temoxtle could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years for each assault plus a heavy fine.