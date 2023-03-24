By LA’ERICA CONNER-SIMS
Today’s News-Herald
One of the top 10 leading causes of deaths for Arizona residents is suicide. In Lake Havasu City, nonprofit organization #YOUmatter; continues to focus its efforts on raising awareness and providing resources to prevent acts of suicides.
Co-chairs of the organization, Bob Feliciano and Doug Pehling, currently partner with several community members from the mental health, education and healthcare industries to further expand upon the resources they offer. Through outreach programs, like the organization’s annual speaking engagements, Feliciano says that these services provide awareness to members of the community.
On Thursday, March 9, over 2,000 students at Lake Havasu High School attended this year’s assembly that invited former Harlem Globetrotter and motivational speaker Melvin Adams to address the young audience.
In years’ past, Feliciano says suicide survivor Kevin Hines, who survived his attempt of jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge, spoke to Havasu residents. Additionally, educator and youth advocate Katey McPherson also lended her expertise as a former guest speaker.
Despite the organization placing itself in the public eye, Feliciano says he and his fellow board members are seeking feedback from the community on how they can be of better service.
“The city is growing and I think we’re not keeping pace with the growth and the services that the community provides,” Feliciano said. “We would love to have feedback about the speakers that we’ve brought in the past and what they’d like to see in the future.”
Another avenue that the organization has previously provided is its former peer group that gave families and friends an outlet to grieve the deaths of loved ones.
Since the disbanding of the group over the years, Feliciano says he is open to creating another support group for those affected by suicide. Feliciano also wants to hear from residents about other resources or mental health providers who could partner with his organization.
“I hope to get some feedback from the community,” Feliciano said. “This next year, it’s important that we really reach out to the community.”
To contact Bob Feliciano, send an email to bob.feliciano@me.com or call 562-869-0660. For more information on #YOUmatter;, visit havasucommunityhealthfoundation.org/suicide-awareness.
