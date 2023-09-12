Suicide awareness, prevention group to welcome speaker, prepares annual walk

Participants looped around the walking trail under the London Bridge and finished the 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk at Rotary Community Park on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 La’Erica Conner-Sims/Today’s News-Herald

Dying by your own hands is an act that plagues individuals worldwide.

Residents in Lake Havasu City can show their support for those affected by suicide this Saturday. Heading into its seventh year, Havasu Community Health Foundation’s suicide awareness and prevention group, #YOUmatter;, welcomes the community to its annual walk.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.