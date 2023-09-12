Suicide awareness, prevention group to welcome speaker, prepares annual walk

Dying by your own hands is an act that plagues individuals worldwide.
Residents in Lake Havasu City can show their support for those affected by suicide this Saturday. Heading into its seventh year, Havasu Community Health Foundation’s suicide awareness and prevention group, #YOUmatter;, welcomes the community to its annual walk.
Co-chairs Doug Pehling and Bob Feliciano have held their walk each year to bring the topic of suicide to the forefront of local citizens. Losing his own son to suicide, Feliciano finds that suicide’s impact has lasting effects on surviving family and friends.
“We have a high rate of suicide for our community. For a community of almost 60,000, we’re double the national average,” Feliciano said. “It’s two things we’re trying to do, create awareness and save lives. That’s what it’s all about.”
Funds raised through the nonprofit organization’s walk will support community-based training programs. Feliciano adds that his group is also considering redeveloping their previous peer support groups.
With September representing Suicide Prevention Month, Feliciano shares that the walks are typically held at the close of National Suicide Prevention Week. This year, the week-long campaign began on Sunday and ends on Saturday, Feliciano says.
Ahead of Saturday’s annual walk is a live presentation from speaker Katey McPherson on Thursday. The presentation is set for 6 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center and is free to the public.
Thursday’s visit will mark McPherson’s second speaking engagement sponsored by #YOUmatter;, Feliciano says. Covered topics include community-based engagement and parenting approaches.
Those interested in participating in Saturday’s walk can register until the morning of the walk. Saturday registration will take place at Rotary Community Park’s Ramada C near Patrick Tinnell Memorial Skatepark at 7 a.m.
Fees for those aged 13 years old and above is $30, while children under 12 years old can walk for free. T-shirts for regular registration are included in the fee. Children’s sized t-shirts can be purchased for $10.
The walk will take participants along the pathway of Rotary Community Park up to the London Bridge. The marked route will also bring participants around the English Village’s fountain and the park’s butterfly garden, Feliciano says.
“We will have a DJ (and) the Marine Corps League will be there to present the flag,” Feliciano said.
A morning rally is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. before Saturday’s 8 a.m. walk. Rotary Community Park is located at 1400 Smoketree Ave.
If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988, or by visiting 988Lifeline.org.
