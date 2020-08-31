Coronavirus has caused a lot of changes this year, and the 4th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Walk for Life is no different. The event will be held virtually this year.
The organization #YOUmatter, operated by the Havasu Community Health Foundation, holds the walk to create awareness all throughout Lake Havasu City. This year, anyone anywhere can participate in the walk, which will be held during National Suicide Prevention Week (Sept. 6-12).
What is a virtual walk? #YOUmatter coordinator Bob Feliciano explained that people who participate are invited to take photos while walking, and Havasu Community Health Foundation will post them on its website and on social media. Feliciano encourages walkers to create signs to represent who they are walking for.
This year will be the first to give the winner of the walk a medal, he said.
The event is deeply personal to Feliciano. He lost his son 11 years ago to suicide.
“If I could at least save one life with this walk, then the loss of my son would make up for it,” he said.
Feliciano has been advocating suicide awareness for many years. He said the average number of suicides in Havasu is nearly double the average amount for a community of this size.
The #YOUmatter Team held its first Suicide Awareness & Prevention Walk in 2017. To participate in this year’s virtual version of the suicide awareness and prevention walk, register at havasucommunityhealth.org or call 928-453-8190.
