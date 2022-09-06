A Mohave County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell late Monday evening, according to law enforcement officials.
The inmate, who has not yet been identified, was quarantined, alone, in a single cell at the facility. At about 10:46 p.m., detention staff say they found the inmate inside the cell with bedding tied around his or her neck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.