An inmate at Mohave County Jail killed himself Monday evening, according to county investigators.
Detention officers found the inmate late Monday evening while conducting security checks of each of the jail’s individual housing units. The male inmate was found hanging in his cell, and detention officers attempted to resuscitate him as paramedics were called to the scene, the report said. The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased early Tuesday morning.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was housed in a single-person cell, and no suspicious circumstances have been reported in the inmate’s death. The inmate’s identity will be withheld, pending notification of his next of kin.
The incident came about twelve hours after the Mohave County Board of Supervisors addressed concerns about labor shortages throughout almost every department in the county’s government – including, Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said on Monday, the county’s adult detention facility.
The county’s governing board on Monday rendered a 4-1 decision to increase county employees’ pay by $2 per hour by 2023, in an effort to attract and retain additional employees.
“Detention officers are working overtime in order to meet staffing requirements,” said Mohave County Jail Commander Robert Volbracht. “This results in overworked staff. However, their commitment to each other, the department and the public trust compels them to continue. We have a very dedicated, hardworking staff.”
And according to Volbracht, a greater number of detention officers may not have been enough to prevent the death of an inmate in the county’s custody.
“In many instances of inmate suicide, the inmate will wait until he or she is certain an officer will not be present in the housing unit, such as following dinner service or at the change of shift, as in this more recent case,” Volbracht said.
This week’s death marks the second reported suicide at the detention center this year, following an incident that took place in mid-February. The previous victim this year, as well as a third inmate who committed suicide at the facility last July, also died by hanging.
