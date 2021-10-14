The Mohave County GOP has filed a lawsuit against one of its former precinct committeemen, in an accusation that he “hijacked” the names, logos and copyrights of multiple Republican organizations throughout the county.
Plaintiffs in the case include the Mohave County Republican Central Committee, the Republican Women of Kingman, the Lake Havasu Republican Women’s Club, the London Bridge Republican Women, the Lake Havasu Republican Men’s Club, the Colorado River Republican Women’s Club and the Mohave County Republican Forum.
All of the above organizations now say that Bullhead City resident Steven Robinson filed trademarks with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, claiming control over each organization’s names and/or logos.
According to Phoenix-based Jack Wilenchik, of Wilenchik & Bartness Law Firm, the plaintiffs are hoping to receive an injunction against Robinson against the use of their respective names, and to cancel his allegedly frivolous trademarks with the Arizona Secretary of State.
Robinson registered the trade names and trademarks for the Mohave County GOP and other organizations from June 16 through June 18. The organizations filed a preliminary injunction against Robinson earlier this month, alleging that Robinson had done so without authorization. And according to Wilenchik, Robinson’s apparent purpose in doing so may appear to be solely to embarrass, harass, generate confusion or sow mistrust between voters and Mohave County’s Republican organizations.
“The defendant has attempted, for whatever reason, to hijack the trade names and marks of the Mohave County Republican Party by registering these names and marks with the Arizona Secretary of State,” the injunction said. “Such registration in and of itself has the potential to cause significant harm to reputations and good will enjoyed by the plaintiffs.”
Wilenchik argues that Arizona judicial precedent established in 1947, under Boice v. Stevenson, organizational trademarks are entitled to protection from infringement by their familiarity and use in a community. “Common law” trademarks, which aren’t federally or statutorily registered, have historically been recognized in the state of Arizona.
“The defendants’ registration of (the plaintiffs’) names is very likely to cause voter confusion, loss of good will, and raise a lot of doubt about the ability of these groups to carry out their duties,” Wilenchik wrote in his preliminary injunction. “These are political organizations, and any seeds of doubt can generate mistrust.”
Mohave County GOP Chair Jeanne Kentch, Kingman Republican Women President Janet Wilson, Lake Havasu Republican Women President Susan Donahue, London Bridge Republican Women President LaJuana Gillette, Lake Havasu Republican Men’s Club President David Burnett, Colorado River Republican Women’s Club President Lynda Neitz and Mohave Republican Forum President Gary Seieroe issued sworn statements last month. The Republican leaders appeared to agree that Robinson was never authorized to register trademarks on the organizations’ behalf.
Former Mohave County GOP Chairman Sam Scarmardo said on Thursday that Robinson had long been a source of frustration for local Republicans.
“Every Republican organization in Mohave County is involved in this lawsuit,” Scarmardo said. “(Robinson) has an issue … For me, Lawrence Schiff and Mike Ward, he’s been a thorn in our side. He’s done nothing to advance Republicans in Mohave County. He was a precinct committeeman in District 1 (which comprises Northern Mohave County), and it seemed like he was writing his own rules as he went along.”
According to Scarmardo, Robinson’s apparent disregard for other county Republicans and organizational requirements has created unnecessary strife within the GOP.
“He’s the reason I didn’t run as Chairman again in January,” Scarmardo said. “I didn’t want to put up with him. It’s hard to coordinate or get anything done with him involved. We have rules and bylaws that we have to follow, and Robinson fancies himself as being above all that.”
This month, court documents show that Robinson was served with a settlement communication from Wilenchik & Bartness Law Firm. According to that communication, plaintiffs would be willing to withdraw their complaints against Robinson if he agrees to immediately cancel his registration of the respective organizations’ trademarks.
A hearing in the case is expected to take place Oct. 19 in Mohave Superior Court.
Robinson declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald for this story, prior to consulting with his attorney.
