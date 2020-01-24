Two California men and one juvenile, are accused of transporting methamphetamine.
A traffic stop took a felonious turn Thursday when Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a black sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 40.
As deputies closed on the vehicle near Kingman, the report said, occupants threw several suitcases from the vehicle’s passenger side.
When one of the suitcases broke open, a cloud of white powder was strewn across the highway. Almost five miles after the pursuit began, the suspects pulled to a stop near Milepost 65.
Guadalupe Astorga, 44, and Pedro Aguirre, 37, both of California, and a 17-year-old juvenile were detained at the scene. Deputies say more than 20 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was recovered from the highway, where they were allegedly thrown by the vehicle’s occupants. Another suitcase, which less damaged, was found to contain about 25 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Also found was a 1.2-pound bundle of counterfeit oxycodone pills.
According to the report, firefighters of the Pinion Pine Fire District responded to the scene to decontaminate and remove any remaining methamphetamine residue on the interstate.
Deputies say the estimated street value of the drugs allegedly recovered is about $2.1 million.
Astorga and Aguirre were arrested on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and transportation of dangerous drugs.
The sedan’s juvenile passenger was booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center on similar charges, the report said.
