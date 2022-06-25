Under blue skies and warm weather, Parks and Recreation employee Scott Amend watched from Rotary Park beach as seven area youths took to Lake Havasu’s waves this week, as part of the city’s “Youth Adventure Camp.”
The Adventure Camp is a summer program where children ages 9 to 14 learn skills and outdoor recreation pursuits on the lake, and at the city’s aquatic center. And in recent years, spaces in the program fill up quickly due to limited availability — So quickly, in fact, that the Lake Havasu City Parks and Recreation Department doesn’t even advertise the camp.
“This is a specialized program for kids who want to learn how to snorkel, paddleboard, kayak and paddleboard,” Amend said. “We just want them to have fun and be safe.”
But with only one certified instructor, parks and recreation officials say demand remains high and the program fills up very quickly each year. The camp hosts four class groups of about eight children during each week of June, who engage in one week’s worth of activities overseen by parks and recreation staff.
“The kids enjoy it,” said Adventure Camp Program Coordinator Sarah Ross. “A lot of kids don’t have the opportunity to learn these kinds of activities.”
Ross says that although the program remains popular, finding certified instructors to expand the program has been difficult in Havasu.
“We have one instructor right now,” Ross said. “Those instructors have to be certified. We’ve tried to find someone who can work with our instructor, and get them interested (in pursuing their own certification). If this were a bigger town, there might be more opportunity for us, but most of the classes someone would need to go to aren’t available here.”
And according to Ross, the parks and recreation department doesn’t advertise its Youth Adventure Camp because of how quickly the program is filled each year. But plans for possibly expanding the program into the fall months may be coming.
“We might do it in the fall, but it’s uncertain at this point,” Ross said. “I just hope the kids had a good time, and they’ve found something they liked and want to continue.”
For more information about the city’s Youth Adventure Camp and other Parks and Recreation programs, visit www.lhcaz.gov/parks-recreation/after-school-program-camps.
