Now in its fourth year, the summer STEM Camp program at ASU Havasu may finally yield some measurable results.
ASU math professor Eric Aurand coordinates the math and science camps’ activities. He’s set to do some research on how the annual camps have impacted student interest at the high school level.
“Now that the camps have been going on for a while, I need to go to the high school in a few months to see if more students are interested in STEM subjects,” he said. “We have a group that started with us at the very beginning that will be going into high school.”
Many students and siblings from the same families participate in the camps year after year.
Aurand credited the camps’ “fun factor” for their enduring popularity.
“I tell the instructors that we want the kids to have fun while their learning. And I want them to have something to take home,” he said. “For example, last year, students made musical instruments and they learned about frequencies. There was some trigonometry in there, too.”
Register soon
Parents who want to send their youngsters to STEM Camp in Lake Havasu City this summer should plan to sign up their children when online registration opens March 2. Both the math and science camps each had 55 students last year. Capacity is 70 students for each camp.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The goal of STEM education is to encourage students to take an interest in STEM subjects at an early age.
The camps are at ASU Havasu’s campus. Children attend classes in ASU’s classrooms. The topics are designed to complement the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s curriculum in STEM subjects.
Campers entering fourth grade through eighth grade in fall 2020 are eligible to attend.
ASU outreach coordinator Kim Rome said a key change for the 2020 camps is that there will be scholarships available, courtesy of the London Bridge Rotary Club. A link on the web page has the application for scholarships. Find it at havasu.asu.edu/STEMcamp.
Two types of scholarships are available, Aurand said. One is based on financial need. The other is an academic scholarship that involves the student writing an essay.
The cost per camper is $125 for one camp or $225 for both camps. Payment is due by May 1.
Payment can be made at ASU Havasu, 100 University Way, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cash or checks only; no credit cards are accepted.
Math Camp
June 15-19, 9 a.m.- noon
Math Camp explores math topics with hands-on activities. In Game Theory, campers investigate the probability concepts of permutations and combinations that show up in games and many real life situations. In Math of Secret codes, they look at topics of matrices and error correcting codes that are used in the real world. In Math of Patterns in Art, campers delve into geometric and algebraic forms that are present in art. The topics help students get a head start on algebra, geometry, statistics and calculus concepts that they will develop in high school.
Science Camp
June 22-26, 9 a.m.- noon
Science Camp’s focus is hands-on projects where students explore activities based in chemistry, life sciences, and physics. Each day, students will design and build items, engage in activities and conduct real world experiments. These activities are designed to help pupils understand concepts that they will see later on in high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.