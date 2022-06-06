Lake Havasu City’s blistering summer temperatures have arrived, and the National Weather Service is now warning of an excessive heat wave throughout this week.
Predicted high temperatures are expected to remain in the triple digits through Friday, with a high temperature of 107 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The Havasu region will only get hotter, the weather service says, with daily summer temperatures gradually climbing to highs of 112 degrees by Friday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service, heat risk will be high for much of the population – especially residents who are heat-sensitive, or residents without effective cooling systems in their homes. The heat will pose a higher risk to residents who consume alcohol to excess, or use drugs, or are otherwise poorly hydrated.
The agency is warning Mohave County residents to prepare for the heat by ensuring residents’ air conditioning systems are functioning adequately. Weather officials are also advising that residents wear sunscreens, a hat and light weight clothing, and to exercise caution if planning to be outside for extended periods.
Residents are also advised to remain mindful of any small children or pets that may be forgotten in vehicles during the region’s extreme summer temperatures.
