The Mohave County Library District’s summer reading program is returning to Lake Havasu City next month, and county officials are hoping that program will give kids an advantage while entering the next school year.
For years, the summer reading program has been championed by parents and educators as a way to get kids out of the Havasu region’s summer heat, and to maintain an interest in learning during summer recess. According to library officials this week, the theme of this year’s summer reading program will be “All Together Now” - Featuring activities and events to emphasize topics such as teamwork, friendship, community and mutual collaboration.
Last year’s summer reading program showed marked success throughout the library district. And according to Mohave County Library Director Jake Barillaro, the district is striving to surpass that success this summer.
“Kids and parents love this program,” Barillaro said on Wednesday. “It is one way to keep school-age children engaged during the summer break. Educators find that some students experience what’s called the ‘summer slide’, where there is a slight slide in educational performance after a summer break. Students who stay engaged in reading and academic pursuits over the summer are less likely to experience this.”
This year’s summer reading program will include activities for children from newborns to 18 years old, including “Baby Jamboree,” “Toddler Story Time,” elementary programs for children ages 5-11 and teen activities for children 12-18. Those activities will include early childhood literacy, art, poetry and gaming - With prizes awarded for Havasu’s voracious young readers.
“The program allows residents to be involved with interesting programs, and with challenging themselves to read more over the summer,” Barillaro said. “Children who read over the summer break are ahead of the game when they return to school. This pays out better in life when they go to university or enter the workforce. Children who grow up with books in the home often reach higher levels of educational attainment than those from homes where no books are present.”
The library’s summer reading program will kick off June 2 at 2 p.m., in the Lake Havasu City branch’s community rooms. That event will feature professional clown, Lovely Buttons, of Tempe.
All programs will be free of charge to parents and children. For more information about individual activities, or how to register, visit https://mohavecounty.azsummerreading.org, or call the Mohave County Library District at 928-453-0718.
