Summer reading program

Paxton Bench, 5 months, gets an early introduction to books Wednesday morning at the Lake Havasu City branch of the Mohave County Library.

The Mohave County Library District’s summer reading program is returning to Lake Havasu City next month, and county officials are hoping that program will give kids an advantage while entering the next school year.

For years, the summer reading program has been championed by parents and educators as a way to get kids out of the Havasu region’s summer heat, and to maintain an interest in learning during summer recess. According to library officials this week, the theme of this year’s summer reading program will be “All Together Now” - Featuring activities and events to emphasize topics such as teamwork, friendship, community and mutual collaboration.

