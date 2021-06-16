Summer school is back in the classroom in Lake Havasu Unified School District, and it is bigger than it has ever been before.
For the first time Lake Havasu Unified School District is offering summer school programs at all eight school sites along with a kindergarten boot camp at the elementary schools.
According to LHUSD Director of Student Achievement Jaime Festa-Daigle, there are just over 600 students this summer who are participating in summer school programs across the district.
The latest enrollment figures from the district for the 20-21 school year, LHUSD has a total student population of 5,163.
Festa-Daigle says that students attend summer courses for a variety of reasons. From kindergarteners getting their first exposure to a school atmosphere to ESL learners getting extra help and then students who just would benefit from some extra review.
She said the number of students who benefit from remediation appears to be higher this summer thanks to the pandemic and the havoc it wreaked in the school system this past year.
“When students are in class with teachers, they benefit," Festa-Daigle said. “With many students having more limited time with teachers at the beginning of this school year, this allows them the extra time they need to be grade level ready to start the 21-22 school year.”
Starline summer school coordinator Christina Mussleman believes that covid played a role in LHUSD expanding its summer school system.
“I absolutely think that due to covid and distance learning these past few years, we’ve been granted a unique opportunity to expand our summer school program. In the past, only one elementary summer school was offered to support all six school populations. This limited the number of students who were able to attend….Summer school has just opened a door to support students with further practice of their skills to support them in moving onto the next grade level in the fall.”
In fact part of the funding that made it possible for the district to expand its summer school programs came from the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), which was a part of the CARES act passed by Congress in March 2020. The district used $133,385 for summer school, Festa-Daigle said.
“We would not have been able to offer an expanded summer school without those dollars,” she said. “There is not funding from the state that is for summer school.”
Whatever the reason a student is attending summer courses, District officials are pleased with how the expand summer school program is working and how LHUSD has change the culture that is normally associated with summer school.
“I am so impressed with the culture of summer school here,” LHUSD School board member Lisa Roman said. “I don’t know about you but when I was growing up, summer school was viewed as a punishment and it is not treated that way here. I really appreciate that.”
