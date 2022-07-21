The National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning for the areas of Northwestern Arizona and Southern Nevada, to be followed by possible thunderstorms this weekend.
According to weather officials, excessive heat warnings will remain in effect until 8 p.m. today, with high summer temperatures throughout the region. The National Weather Service predicted high risk of heat-related illness for much of the Las Vegas valley, as well as areas of Lake Mead, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman.
Temperatures in Havasu were expected to reach 110 degrees Thursday, with wind speeds as low as five miles per hour, and nighttime lows of 93 degrees. High temperatures on Friday are expected to reach 111 degrees in Havasu, before falling to about 104 degrees Saturday afternoon. But the National Weather Service also predicted a 20% chance of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, with a slight chance of stormy weather predicted through Wednesday.
This week, the National Weather Service advised affected residents to remain hydrated, wear sunscreen and dress appropriately for the weather. Havasu residents and people throughout Northwestern Arizona were advised to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, avoid caffeine or other diuretics, and to ensure that no pets or children are left in their vehicles unattended.
