The National Weather Service has announced an excessive heat warning for the areas of Northwestern Arizona and Southern Nevada, to be followed by possible thunderstorms this weekend.

According to weather officials, excessive heat warnings will remain in effect until 8 p.m. today, with high summer temperatures throughout the region. The National Weather Service predicted high risk of heat-related illness for much of the Las Vegas valley, as well as areas of Lake Mead, Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and Kingman.

