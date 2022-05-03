Mohave County prosecutors are expected to offer a plea agreement later this month, in the case of a former sheriff’s deputy accused of sexual conduct with a minor.
Andrew J. Sundberg, 22, is scheduled to appear May 27 for a settlement conference in the case. During that conference, Sundberg and attorney Troy Anderson will meet with county prosecutors in a hearing overseen by Mohave Superior Judge Lee Jantzen. There, prosecuting attorney Phillip Delgado is expected to explain the facts of the case, and what he intends to prove at Sundberg’s trial.
In Arizona, a settlement conference typically occurs when a plea agreement has been drafted. Sundberg may then consider that agreement in lieu of a criminal trial.
Sundberg was arrested Aug. 31, after Kingman police investigators received reports that the defendant inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl at a house party two months prior. According to prosecutors, the incident took place while Sundberg and the victim were both intoxicated.
According to Kingman investigators, the victim was associated with Sundberg through mutual friends. Sundberg allegedly admitted to his involvement in the incident when questioned by Kingman Police detectives.
Sundberg served as a detention officer at Mohave County Jail beginning in January 2018, and was promoted to deputy sheriff in January 2020.
His settlement conference is scheduled to take place May 27, and will be followed by a status conference on June 9 in Mohave Superior Court.
As of Tuesday, Sundberg remained free from custody on his own recognizance.
