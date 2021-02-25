A small fire was sparked at the Super 8 Hotel Wednesday night, and the cause is still under investigation.
Around 11:15 p.m., an employee at the London Bridge Road business reported a fire after discovering smoke in the outside wall and pulling the fire alarm to evacuate guests and staff.
When the first firefighters arrived, they observed fire and smoke coming from the southwest side of the building in a small four-by-four area.
Three engine companies, one truck company and a battalion chief responded to the fire and gained control of the flames within three minutes.
All occupants were evacuated safely, and there were no reported injuries. Crews remained on scene for an hour to conduct salvage operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.