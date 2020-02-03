Super Bowl celebration in Kansas City was so big it showed up on weather radar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs fought for Kansas City’s right to party, and last night, the city did just that.
In a stunning comeback, the Chiefs triumphed over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, to win Super Bowl LIV — the team’s first victory in the big game in 50 years.
As the clock hit zero, cheers and fireworks erupted across the city, and to a pretty impressive degree.
Just after 10 p.m., the National Weather Service in Kansas City tweeted that the celebration was so big, fireworks were showing up on the weather radar.
“Here’s #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar!” the tweet said, along with an animated image showing brief bursts on the radar.
“That’s funny … but can you blame us?” one user commented.
“I saw them all over as my son and I drove to KC tonight. He loved it,” wrote another.
