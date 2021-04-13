Desert Storm isn’t the only event bringing big boats to town this month. Another performance boating event is debuting on Lake Havasu this weekend.
Super Cat Fest is typically held on Lake Ozark in Missouri, where huge performance boats and “fast cats” show off their hardware. But this year, the event headed west and will run all weekend long on Lake Havasu.
Super Cat Fest West starts with a “Welcome Party” on Thursday in the London Bridge Swap Meet Plaza from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring boats on display, food by Cardinali BBQ and muscle boating vendors, according to the event’s Facebook page.
For the rest of the weekend, boats will be at the London Bridge Resort docks and out on the water. Boaters will head south on Friday morning and north on Saturday, according to the event Facebook page.
“Lit,” a live concert on the water at Pirate Cove Resort will also be held Saturday, featuring the rock band Undercover. The event will start at 11 a.m. on the floating Havasu Palooza stage, and cameras will be filming the concert in its entirety for the band’s upcoming music video, according to event organizers.
Registration, docks, and tickets to the LIT concert sold out on Tuesday. You can find event updates at facebook.com/SuperCatFest.
