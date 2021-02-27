After a year marked by campus closures and hybrid learning, Lake Havasu Unified School District announced this week that both Lake Havasu High School and Thunderbolt Middle school will fully reopen on March 22.
LHUSD superintendent Rebecca Stone is happy that the district’s intentions shared back in December to fully reopen as soon as possible can finally happen with the given climate.
She said declining coronavirus numbers and a rise in availability of vaccines prompted the decision to bring students back to campus.
Mohave County announced on Feb. 12 it started the next vaccination phase, which included people over 65 years old and education workers. Doses of the vaccine have been scarce in the county but an increase in the weekly allotment of vaccines to the county is scheduled for next week.
Stone said another reason the decision to start a full schedule in the last quarter of the school year is to help start catching up on any learning loss that might have occurred this past year.
“With schools fully open, our students have an opportunity to return to normalcy both academically and socially,” Stone said. “We know that the best instruction and student learning happens when students and teachers are face-to-face. Our staff has worked very hard to provide students with a positive educational experience; however, the hybrid model continues to require students to complete half days or full days of learning without direct teacher support. Returning to a full time schedule now allows us to begin to address any learning losses that have occurred over this past year.”
Stone says that the district has been working with the health department all year to ensure they are following necessary mitigation strategies and to help with contact tracing. Schools are currently in the starting process to plan fourth quarter events around these guidelines.
“We know that end-of-the-year events are important for our families and students. We are looking for ways to hold socially distanced events in-person as much as possible,” Stone said.
One mitigation strategy that Thunderbolt middle school has been focusing on is cohorting says Principal Lindsay Bitterman.
Cohorting is strategy of keeping students in smaller groups throughout the day, reducing the number of people that they come in contact with.
“We have all of our students in six different wings throughout the building and we have scheduled classes so those students stay in those wings throughout the day” Bitterman said.
In addition to cohorting Thunderbolt is also staggering their passing period schedules along with the usual mitigation strategies like mask wearing.
Bitterman is happy to see the students return to full schedule too.
“Anytime we can do something good for the kids and in a safe way, it is a good feeling,” Bitterman said.
Stone is still encouraging district families to be mindful of their student’s health.
“We are very thankful for the support our community has given to our schools this year,” Stone said. “We are asking families to continue to partner with us and keep students home who are experiencing any symptoms of covid or if there is a household member awaiting a covid test result. This is the most important step in keeping our schools open and our necessary quarantining numbers low.”
