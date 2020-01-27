The search for a new superintendent intensifies this week when the governing board of the Lake Havasu Unified School District begins interviewing candidates.
However, district officials Diana Asseier and Lisa Roman declined to name the candidates. Asseier is superintendent of the district and Roman is governing board president.
“We are not currently releasing the candidates’ names,” Asseier said. “All are highly qualified, while they each bring different experiences and areas of expertise. The board is looking for the best fit for our district at this time. We are hoping to have a decision at the earliest by the Feb. 18 board meeting.”
A pair of meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday are reserved for the first round of interviews with six candidates. Asseier confirmed that three of the candidates are from inside the district and three are from outside the area.
The interviews will occur behind closed doors beginning at 7:45 a.m. in the conference room at the district’s main office.
Executive sessions for the board are also scheduled for Saturday at 7:45 a.m. and Monday at 7:45 a.m.
Asseier said those sessions are expected to be used for second interviews if needed.
The board learned the job would become vacant in October last year when Asseier announced her plan to retire June 30, 2020. She has been leading the local school district since July 2016.
The superintendent search appears to be following the board’s timeline. When Asseier made her intention to retire known last fall, the board moved swiftly to find a new superintendent. It conducted its own national search for a superintendent and closed the application deadline on Dec. 2. Board members agreed that they wanted the new superintendent in place by March so he or she could work in tandem with Asseier for a few months.
