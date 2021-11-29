The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is still finding new ways to apply more than $41 million in federal coronavirus funding. In Bullhead City, a portion of that funding this year is being used to help county residents who suffer from substance abuse.
District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius is now proposing the use of $150,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to bring renovations and repairs to Bullhead City’s Alano Club facility. And with Angius’ help, those renovations could be finished by Christmas, according to Alano Club board member Chaz Martinez.
The Alano Club is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to aiding the recovery of substance abusers — primarily alcoholics. As the organization continues its operations in Bullhead City, however, the facility has required repair and renovation to its meeting hall.
According to an estimate for the renovation project in September 2020, the total cost would be about $325,000. But those costs didn’t include furnishing the Alano Club’s new meeting hall, which would bear an additional cost of $146,783.
Martinez requested help from Angius in October to see the project completed before Dec. 25. The $150,000 in proposed funding would purchase 20 banquet tables, 150 folding chairs, three large-screen televisions, a public sound system, bookshelves, furnishing – and cover the cost of construction.
This year, Mohave County was awarded about $21 million in funding under the American Rescue Plan Act, with an additional $21 million due to arrive next year. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has thus far approved projects for that funding including the replacement of the Horizon Six Improvement District’s water system and improvements to Mohave County Parks.
In July, the board also approved a $1 million proposal by Angius to purchase and renovate a Bullhead City building, to be used as a sober living home for county residents who suffer from substance abuse.
According to statements by Angius in July, demand for substance abuse treatment remains high in Mohave County, and especially in Bullhead City. Angius was also instrumental in the opening of another substance abuse treatment center in Bullhead City last year, known as “Hildy’s House.”
Angius’ latest proposal is scheduled for discussion at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ Dec. 6 meeting in Kingman.
