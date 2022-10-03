Syndication: Arizona Republic

Sandy Point, the beginning of Lake Mead, May 11, 2021, in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on the Arizona/Nevada border. Lake Mead Colorado River 2021 5146991001

 Mark Henle/The Republic

Mohave County won’t be alone in its continued efforts to stem the flow of the Colorado River to Central Arizona, according to an announcement by county officials this week.

Last week, Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter met with representatives from Colorado River communities in Mohave, Yuma and La Paz County, as well as officials from the Hualapai Indian Tribe. The meeting also included Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, who spoke with counterparts from neighboring counties about the pending water transfer agreement.

0
0
1
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.