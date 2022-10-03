Mohave County won’t be alone in its continued efforts to stem the flow of the Colorado River to Central Arizona, according to an announcement by county officials this week.
Last week, Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter met with representatives from Colorado River communities in Mohave, Yuma and La Paz County, as well as officials from the Hualapai Indian Tribe. The meeting also included Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, who spoke with counterparts from neighboring counties about the pending water transfer agreement.
Lingenfelter announced at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that the gathering was a productive one.
“I’m proud to report to this board that Mohave County is not going to be alone,” Lingenfelter said. “In this legal effort, we’re going to see a united front from all three of the Colorado River communities. Mohave, La Paz and Yuma, and possibly from the city of Yuma, and a few others, whether or not they will be financially participating in that legal effort.”
Monday’s announcement followed a decision by supervisors last month to pursue possible legal action against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation or the town of Queen Creek, after federal officials last month denied a possible environmental assessment for the agreement, as sought by Mohave County.
The agreement was drafted in 2019, when Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions arranged with the town of Queen Creek to transfer more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of Fourth Priority Colorado River water rights from Greenstone-owned GSC Farms, in Cibola, to Queen Creek. The $21 million agreement - or about $10,000 per acre-foot - was approved last year by the Arizona Department of Water Resources, and now awaits final approval by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
The town of Queen Creek has already built a water storage facility to retain the water after the deal is finalized, which Queen Creek officials say will supplement the town’s dwindling supply of groundwater. According to reporting by the Queen Creek Tribune last month, Cibola’s own water supply - much like Kingman’s - could be depleted within the next century. But the water transfer agreement with GSC farms, if approved, could effectively extend the town’s water supply for another 200 or 300 years.
Mohave County officials have long opposed the agreement, however, citing it as a potentially dangerous precedent that would allow other communities and businesses to stake their own claim on the Colorado River.
According to county records in September, the transfer did not constitute a “major federal action” that would significantly affect the quality of any human environment, and no environmental impact statement would be required for the deal to progress.
Now, Mohave County and its partners will collaborate to further challenge the agreement.
“I think the town of Queen Creek is going to find that their water is going to cost a little more than $10,000 an acre-foot,” Lingenfelter said this week. “And hopefully it will also serve as a warning to any other hedge funds or Central Arizona cities that are thinking about doing their own deals in the future that they might be in for something more than they bargained for.”
