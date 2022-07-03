Four new projects have been proposed to enhance water infrastructure in Northwestern Mohave County, at a cost of $2.27 million in federal coronavirus relief funding.
The projects are expected to unfold in the county’s fourth supervisory district, overseen by Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop. If approved, the projects could improve access to potable water for residents in rural Mohave County areas such as Meadview, Dolan Springs, Chloride and in the area of Lake Mead.
In Meadview, one of the proposed projects would provide a $165,000 investment for the Joshua Valley Utility Company to purchase and install two diesel generators, to power a well site.
For Dolan Springs, another project would provide $535,000 to the Mount Tipton Water Company to purchase a 1,200-foot well with a 12-inch casing and new standpipe to replace the community’s deteriorating equipment.
In Chloride, $1 million would be provided to the Chloride Domestic Water Improvement district to provide stable access to clean, potable water for more than 230 properties. The project would include the installation of a new water tank and service transmission lines throughout the town of Chloride.
For the area of Lake Mead, Bishop is requesting $573,500 for projects including a new commercial well, to replace a failed well in the area that is no longer functioning. The funding would also be used to install a water storage tank, and to replace a well pump and pipes that have become unreliable since their installation.
Funding for the projects will be provided through Mohave County’s allocation of more than $41 million in aid under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. That funding was divided among the county’s five supervisory districts last year, with each supervisor receiving $8 million each to implement water, medical and other infrastructure projects throughout their respective districts.
Bishop’s previous proposed projects have included a $750,000 investment for a new well in the Golden Valley Improvement District, $1.375 million toward a mobile health unit to serve rural Mohave County communities, a $2 million sewerline extension project in the areas of Kingman and New Butler, a $54,000 water tank replacement in Meadview and a $64,000 back up water well in White Hills.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve Bishop’s newest proposed projects at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
