One week ago, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors rejected the health department director’s suggestion to require face masks countywide, but Director Denise Burley still says it would be a great step towards slowing the spread.
Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Bullhead City all have mask mandates. Havasu’s order, which went into effect last week, requires all staff members and customers in businesses to wear face coverings while inside, and businesses can turn away patrons if they refuse to comply.
At a Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, Supervisor Buster Johnson agreed with Burley, saying a countywide mask mandate for businesses should still be considered to ensure unincorporated areas are included in the effort to slow the spread.
“I understand the hesitancy on the board to put a mask policy in, and I don’t expect it to be followed in Chloride, Dolan Springs, Yucca — the areas where we have no businesses or heavy populations — but I think it’s something that we should look at, especially for the businesses who are in heavily populated areas of the unincorporated area just so that they can institute the policy and have something to fall back on instead of just, ‘Oh, it’s recommended in the city,’” Johnson said.
On the other hand, Supervisor Ron Gould believes enough county residents are already following the order, even in areas without mandates, and any further talk from the county about mask-wearing is unnecessary at this point.
“I think we’re just playing pile-on, even if we strongly urge,” Gould said during Thursday’s meeting, noting the fact that businesses can already make their own mandates if they wish.
The county health department has heard plenty of complaints and concerns from community members that the mask mandates are hit and miss, Burley said. She added that the goal is to find consistent strategies that work long-term to keep case numbers down, and implementing a proclamation countywide is one possible avenue.
In a recent meeting, Burley also reminded residents that face masks aren’t intended as a guaranteed pandemic-preventer alone. Face masks must be used in addition to social distancing, good hygiene and staying home when sick.
