Fire districts in unincorporated areas of Mohave County could see reimbursement for precautionary equipment purchased during the coronavirus pandemic last year, pending a vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Discussion has been ongoing since January as to the possible reimbursement of funding to Mohave County fire agencies that purchased such items as PPE facemasks, gloves, N95 and surgical masks, face shields and safety goggles for use when contacting the possible victims of the coronavirus pandemic.
County records show that last year, more than 10,500 N95 protective masks, 998 pairs of protective gloves and 939 protective gowns were purchased by all fire agencies throughout the county in response to the crisis.
“(Fire districts) were left out of the original CARES Act funding,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, who recommended the measure for next week’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “That could simply have been because different states organize fire districts in different ways.”
Municipal fire agencies such as the Lake Havasu City Fire Department received CARES Act funding through their affiliation with the city. Unincorporated fire districts such as Desert Hills and Yucca, however, received no such funding last year.
The county received $9.1 million in funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act last year, and is expected to receive $41.5 million in additional funding this year under the American Rescue Plan Act. But for firefighters in unincorporated Mohave County, Gould says not much has changed.
“There were rumors of federal dollars that would go to the fire departments,” Gould said. “That didn’t materialize. Then there were rumors of money from the state, and that didn’t materialize either. That was what we were waiting for.”
According to Gould, county paramedics were among employees most-exposed to possible cases of the coronavirus, as first responders to those who may have suffered from the virus last year. The Desert Hills Fire District purchased 60 N95 protective masks and 100 surgical masks to protect firefighters.
“Combined, I think it was a total of $100,000 that the fire departments spent on protective equipment,” Gould said. “And all of the items have to be auditable.”
Gould could not say as of Friday when an exact cost could be available for protective equipment that would be reimbursed.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss Gould’s proposal at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
