Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould is seeking public input on county road projects and priorities. The County Transportation Commission will be listening to input from the public on its five-year capital improvement road project prioritization at a public meeting on May 11 at 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City Library. For information, call 928-453-0735.
More from site
On June 26, 2017, the Kraiss family watched their daughter Charlee take an oath to…
A new electronic music festival is coming to Lake Havasu City.
As part of their celebration of Teacher Appreciation Week the Lake Havasu Unified …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.