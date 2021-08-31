As plans continue to be drawn for more than $40 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding awarded to Mohave County, the community of Horizon Six could be due for a rescue of its own.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, who represents the southern portion of Lake Havasu City, is now proposing the use of $2.75 million to replace the Horizon Six Improvement District’s water lines, after almost four decades of deterioration and years of attempts by the Horizon Six community to repair its ailing water system.
The water system, which has been in place since 1984, is nearing the end of its life span – and failures in the water system may become more frequent and more serious as the system continues to deteriorate.
“Some portions of the system already have problems that should be remedied as soon as possible,” Johnson’s proposal said. “The five original pressure-reducing valves needed to regulate areas with excessive water pressure are malfunctioning and need to be replaced.”
District residents last month faced a possible increase to their water rates so that repairs could be implemented over the next decade. But under Johnson’s proposal, those rate increases may not have to happen.
According to Johnson, the replacement will be needed sooner rather than later. The system’s pressure release valves are now inoperable, and 38 of the system’s air-release valves have been paved over since the system was built. The district paid $187,000 for new water pumps for the system in 2017, which sapped much of the district’s maintenance cash reserve.
“The district does not have sufficient cash reserves to proceed with a capital program to gradually replace the system over time,” Johnson’s proposal said. “A recent financial analysis by county staff indicates that it would take a five- to sevenfold increase in reserve maintenance fees to replace the water system within the next 40 years.”
Current estimates for replacement of the district’s water system are about $2.748 million. According to statements earlier this year by Mohave County engineers, the district had less than $35,000 in its water system maintenance reserve fund.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department ended a longstanding fire-protection agreement with the district in 2019, citing an inadequacy of the district’s water system to provide pressure necessary for modern firefighting equipment. For the past two years, the district’s residents have continued to receive fire protection from the city – but at a cost of as much as $5,000, charged directly to those who require such services.
Mohave County received about $20 million earlier this year in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, and the second half of the county’s total $40 million is expected to arrive before next July. The Board of Supervisors voted to allow each of the board’s members to propose their own district-specific projects for the funding, for approval by the board as a whole.
Johnson’s proposal follows plans already submitted and approved by Mohave County Supervisors Hildy Angius and Jean Bishop. A proposal by Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter will also be heard, alongside Johnson’s proposal for Horizon Six, at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(1) comment
Great let’s spend the money so Buster and his few neighbors benefit, the Mohave County way.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.