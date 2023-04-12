Park Plunge

A pink sunrise as seen from Hopi Point on the South Rim in this photo from 2018 - when visitors spent $1.8 billion at national parks in Arizona. Spending plummeted last year, along with visitors, but numbers are starting to turn around. (Photo by M Quinn, National Park Service/Creative Commons) NPS Photofrom the Division of Visitor and Resource Protection sits at the edge of the canyon, looking down with binoculars during a search operation (March 2021). NPS Photo/S. Shoemaker photo. during the total lunar eclipse of January 31, 2018. #GrandCanyon #Arizona #Sunrise #LunarEclipse #Geology #NoFilter #ImageDescription: soft pink light illuminating a mile-deep canyon landscape of colorful peaks and cliffs with a river flowing at the very bottom. NPS/M.Quinn

 M Quinn

KINGMAN — Mohave County elected officials say they aren’t fans of new proposals for a national monument near the Grand Canyon.

Their comments came after federal lawmakers and Arizona tribes announced they are seeking to designate 1.1 million acres of land for a new Grand Canyon National Monument in Northern Arizona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.