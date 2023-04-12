KINGMAN — Mohave County elected officials say they aren’t fans of new proposals for a national monument near the Grand Canyon.
Their comments came after federal lawmakers and Arizona tribes announced they are seeking to designate 1.1 million acres of land for a new Grand Canyon National Monument in Northern Arizona.
Mohave County Supervisors have long been opposed to banning mining near the Grand Canyon and opposed the 20-year moratorium established in 2012 that banned new uranium mining near the Grand Canyon. However, the proposed national monument designation of 1.1 million acres could make that ban permanent.
Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 described the proposed new national monument designation at the Grand Canyon as a “terrible idea.”
“Arizona was built on mining,” Johnson said. “They take away uranium mining, they take away all mining.”
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Phoenix) wrote in a press release that she, fellow lawmakers and tribal leaders throughout the state are seeking to create a new national monument under the Antiquities Act of 1906. The act authorizes the U.S. president’s designation of a national monument on federal land if they contain historic landmarks or scientific interest.
Members of the Havasupai, Hualapai, Hopi, Kaibab Paiute, San Juan Southern Paiute, and Colorado River Indian Tribes are also in support of the national monument.
Sinema and U.S. Rep.Raúl Grijalva (D- Tucson) plan to introduce legislation that would outline the specifics of the proposed monuments, according to a news release. “The Grand Canyon is one of Arizona’s many natural treasures and an important part of our history and heritage. That is why we worked side by side with Tribes and other partners to find agreement on the location and size of the monument to protect the Grand Canyon,” Sinema wrote.
Johnson said he expected the Board of Supervisors to address the proposal in the future. “Leave Mohave County out of it,” he said.
Johnson has previously spoken against the 20-year moratorium and said that there is over $20 billion impact if new uranium mines continue to be banned. He also said that mining standards have improved from what they used to be and that the mines would be well outside of Grand Canyon National Park. He also said that it’s important to extract minerals from the U.S. instead of importing it from another country, especially since the U.S. and Arizona are looking for new ways to produce energy.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter said that a national monument designation could have negative economic impacts on the area. He said that an Environmental Impact Statement would be a more appropriate way to go to determine the human and environmental impacts.
“By using the Antiquities Act, it removes the ability of all interested parties to provide feedback and comments regarding the designation,” Lingenfelter said. “This is important because in many instances hastily designating such large areas as new natural monuments creates ‘sustained poverty with a view’ and also harms long-standing economic sectors like agriculture and ranching.
“The Antiquities Act was crafted to rapidly protect objects of historic or scientific importance and to protect artifacts from being pillaged back in the early 1900s,” Lingenfelter said. “That is not what the issue is with the proposed designation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.