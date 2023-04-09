It’s very likely the first time in history that each incumbent Mohave County supervisor has declared their political intention this far ahead of the next election. The Aug. 2024 election, after all, is 18 months away.
Travis Lingenfelter is the last board member to signal ahead with a Wednesday submission of a statement of intent to seek another four-year term as Dist. 1 Mohave County Supervisor. Lingenfelter’s statement filed with the election’s office and initially posted to his personal Facebook page was dated May 5 when submitted on April 5.
