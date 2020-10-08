KINGMAN – Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould is concerned about spending $54,000 for the Mohave County-operated Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Program, suggesting it isn’t necessary. He said “women have been (breastfeeding) since the creation.”
The issue arose when the Mohave County Department of Public Health requested a budget adjustment for the program. The new revised budget shows spending of almost $54,000 from October of last year to September of this year for the program.
“My wife went to La Leche League when our children were younger,” Gould said, referring to a nonprofit breastfeeding support group, and inquiring about the effectiveness of the county program.
“How many clients do we have in the breastfeeding program,” he asked.
County epidemiologist Mary Schumacher said the program enrolls all participants from the Women, Infants and Children program, which is federally funded.
“There is a rotation of women,” Schumacher said, “so we have a high enrollment and then that can change month to month.”
She confirmed, when Gould asked, that the goal of the program is to encourage women to breastfeed and save on formula, otherwise provided by the WIC program.
“We don’t track if the program is effective,” Schumacher said. She said the program does that itself, and that she will reach out to the coordinator and get those numbers for Gould.
WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program that provides nutrition education and supplemental food benefits for income-qualified applicants. The program serves pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children to the age of 5.
Despite questions, Gould made a motion to adopt the item, which passed 5-0.
(1) comment
As bugs would say, "What a maroon!"
