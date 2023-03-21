KINGMAN -- Current and former Bullhead City Council members have filed candidacy interest statements with the Mohave County Elections office to pursue the Republican nomination for Dist. 2 Mohave County Supervisor in the Aug., 2024 primary election.
Council member Grace Hecht turned in her paperwork and picked up nominating petitions in Kingman on March 13. Former Council member Annette Wegmann did the same on March 16.
Both take aim at the seat held by Hildy Angius. The incumbent confirms she will not seek re-election to the county position and instead plans to announce candidacy for another office in early April.
Wegmann said she is also circulating nominating petitions for a possible return to the Bullhead City Council. She said she’ll spend the next three months mixing and mingling with constituents, and measuring, before deciding which seat she’ll seek.
It’s the earliest anyone can remember so many prospective county candidates launching campaigns 20 months ahead of a Mohave County election. William Andrews kicked off the pre-season political party with a Feb. 13 submission of interest statement for the Dist. 4 supervisor’s seat held by Jean Bishop, another incumbent not running for re-election next year.
Jennifer Esposito, Marianne Salem, Logan Marsh and Tom Beller have joined Andrews in the prospective field of republican contenders for Bishop’s post.
Treasurer SueAnn Mello has also submitted a candidacy interest statement for 2024. Other races to be held next year that have no candidates as of yet include the positions of County Sheriff, Attorney, Recorder, Assessor, School Superintendent and Dist. 5 Superior Court Judge.
