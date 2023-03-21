KINGMAN -- Current and former Bullhead City Council members have filed candidacy interest statements with the Mohave County Elections office to pursue the Republican nomination for Dist. 2 Mohave County Supervisor in the Aug., 2024 primary election.

Council member Grace Hecht turned in her paperwork and picked up nominating petitions in Kingman on March 13. Former Council member Annette Wegmann did the same on March 16.

