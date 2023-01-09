Dogs_at_shelter_web_t670.jpg

KINGMAN -- The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved an additional $1.95 million for the construction of the new Mohave County Animal Shelter.

The current facility located at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman has been plagued with overcrowding over the years. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 supervisors approved the additional funding for the facility that will sit on three acres of land in Kingman near the library.

