KINGMAN -- The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has approved an additional $1.95 million for the construction of the new Mohave County Animal Shelter.
The current facility located at 950 Buchanan St. in Kingman has been plagued with overcrowding over the years. On Tuesday, Jan. 3 supervisors approved the additional funding for the facility that will sit on three acres of land in Kingman near the library.
Nearly a year after approving the design and construction of the new shelter with Woodruff Construction of Flagstaff, the cost for pre-construction services equaled $271,752. The total pre-construction and construction cost was previously capped at $3.1 million with the total project budget being $3.5 million. The additional funding approved by the board established the project will not exceed $5 million.
“The longer we put this off, the higher the cost for building goes up,” Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said.
County Manager Sam Elters said when the new shelter was initially proposed, cost estimates exceeded $5 million before scaling down in cost. However, the world has changed dramatically since then and despite analyzing each amenity, county staff proposed the additional $1.9 million.
“We understand that this is more than the $3.5 million the board approved for us, but in light of this inflationary environment, we offer the board a scaled-down version of what we started with,” Elters said.
The money for the shelter will come from the Fiscal Year 2023 contingency funds. According to county documents, around $8.8 million was budgeted in fiscal year 2022-23 contingency fund. Elters said staff is aware of the other projects on the docket for this year and is being mindful of their decisions for all future projects, not just the shelter.
“It’s way overdue, the price keeps going up. We can put it off another three years but the price will still keep going up. We need to build the shelter,” Bishop said.
Chairman Travis Lingenfelter of District 1, Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 and Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 voted in favor of the additional funding while Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 and Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 voted against the additional $1.9 million.
“I know that people are frustrated of waiting but this is taxpayers’ dollars and if we’re gonna take a $2 million hit out of our contingency fund that’s there for emergencies and at least to me, this doesn’t rise to the level of emergency,” Johnson said.
Bishop said if possible she will add her remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding into the budget to help balance out the cost. Elters also noted that $2.5 million was cut from this year’s budget for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, which Supervisors chose not to move forward with Mohave County Fairground master plans at its current location and denied relocating the facility.
President of the Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter Lynn Kannianen, speaking on behalf of shelter pets, said the dedicated staff and animals deserve a nice facility.
The building will be approximately 9,000 square feet in size when completed with 42 enclosed dog kennels, 32 cat condos and more.
