KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors have authorized an emergency voting location to be open on Nov. 7, the day before the general election.
The supervisors voted 4-1 — Chairman Ron Gould cast the dissenting vote without explanation — during Monday’s regular meeting.
The matter had been part of the lengthy consent agenda, a list of items addressed together without discussion, but was withdrawn at the request of Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter.
“I pulled this item just for a really simple purpose,” Lingenfelter said, addressing a member of the Mohave County Recorder’s Office staff who appeared before the board.
“For the public, could you explain who gets to use this emergency voting center and how the county defines emergency?” he asked Deputy Recorder Lydia Durst.
Durst said that the emergency center would be open only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the recorder’s office in Kingman and would be available only for voters who, for some reason, did not participate in early voting by any method and could not make it to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day.
She said voters requesting to use the emergency center must present identification and sign an affidavit under penalty of perjury citing their emergency before being allowed to cast a ballot.
That statement would be placed in the voter’s records.
Lingenfelter asked if the county had determined a definition for emergency and Durst said that it had not; the state statute also does not provide any examples for what an emergency might be.
Arizona Revised Statutes give all 15 counties in Arizona the authority to establishing a voting mechanism for anyone “experiencing an emergency between 5 p.m. on the Friday preceding the election and 5 p.m. on the Monday preceding the election.”
The statute defines “emergency” as “any unforeseen circumstances that would prevent the elector from voting at the polls.”
Without further discussion, a motion to approve was made.
Lingenfelter, Hildy Angius, Jean Bishop and Buster Johnson all cast “aye” votes while Gould said “I vote ‘nay.’ “
Gould did not respond to a request for additional information on is vote.
State statute 16-542(H) establishes that voters may request an emergency ballot to be cast “in the manner prescribed by the board of supervisors of their respective county.”
It also requires counties to establish emergency voting procedures consistent with other statutes on voting and requesting ballots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.