Voting at Mount Olive Church

Voters walk into the polling place at  Mount Olive Church Tuesday morning. 

 Today's News-Herald

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors have authorized an emergency voting location to be open on Nov. 7, the day before the general election.

The supervisors voted 4-1 — Chairman Ron Gould cast the dissenting vote without explanation — during Monday’s regular meeting.

