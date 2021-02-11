A West Hollywood movie producer wants to bring a music festival to Mohave County, and the county’s governing board is expected to vote on whether to approve a special event permit for the festival next week.
The proposed event could offer a test of the Board of Supervisors’ tolerance for allowing large-scale events while coronavirus remains a concern. Arizona state law allows local jurisdictions to decide whether to allow an event, but requires organizers to publicly post the precautionary measures they’ve agreed to enforce and submit a copy to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Local governments must also dedicate their own resources to mitigation measures, according to a governor’s office decision announced in December.
The One Love Festival was created by Kenneth Schwenker in 2011, and has been held annually in venues throughout California. Now the event is planned to take place in Golden Valley, and could accommodate about 500 people if approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
According to the festival’s website, One Love offers a blend of music, fashion and influencer trends, a “strong sense of yoga and spirituality,” as well as art and innovation. The event is described as a place where participants can enjoy music and dance while feeling secure, accepted and loved.
Under Mohave County ordinance, special events with expected attendance of more than 250 people must be approved by the county’s board of supervisors. In January, Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh submitted his recommendation for the board to approve the event in Golden Valley.
Schwenker is credited as a producer in more than 30 feature films including “No Way Out” (2015), “Never Surrender” (2009) and “Evolution” (2001). He is also described as an entrepreneur and avid spiritualist.
During Schwenker’s last “One Love Festival” event sold about 200 tickets, while the one prior sold about 1,200 tickets.
According to Schwenker’s permit application, portable toilets will be provided for the event, and food trucks will be on site to service concertgoers. The event will take place on open land, with no nearby neighbors. Schwenker said the event will include a peace protest, yoga workshops and music stages. The event will include safety protocols to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus.
The event is planned to begin at noon on May 28, and end at midnight May 29.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether to approve Schwenker’s “One Love Festival” at its meeting Feb. 16 in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.