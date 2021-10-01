With the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ decision to allow the Mohave County Fair Association to retain control of the Mohave County Fairgrounds until the end of the year, Chairman Buster Johnson of District 3 recently inquired as to county money spent on the mitigation of safety concerns leading up to the recently concluded Mohave County Fair.
Johnson said on Monday, Sept. 20 that he didn’t recall the board authorizing the use of the money, county personnel and their time.
“We knew about all these problems; we’ve had numerous reports,” Johnson said. “I believe that this is a unique situation. We have an organization that leases from us a piece of our property, and I don’t think it’s our business to be going in there and fixing those things up or telling them how to run it because we have an agreement with them. I just think we need to be careful in the future because without authorization from the board to be spending county funds, we could get ourselves in trouble, or staff could get themselves in trouble, for expending the money without proper authorization.”
Byron Steward, county director of Risk and Emergency Management, said staff recently took a more intensive look at immediate safety hazards that could have impacted the fair as well as other events.
“It was decided that we were going to address the immediate safety hazards that could be an issue,” Steward said. “Most of those did involve electrical issues.”
To that end, a contractor was hired using approximately $10,690 in county funds.
Addressed were lighting issues in exhibit halls, outdoor lighting and the lighting on emergency exits. Electrical hazards in the livestock area and livestock arena were also addressed.
“Expenditures had to take place to create a safe environment for the fair,” Steward explained.
Johnson asked if there is a way to recuperate the money.
“We do have an option, if we repair items that need to be repaired that they couldn’t get to, we can go back and bill them for that,” Steward responded.
The supervisor also made note of reports from County Manager Sam Elters, who has expressed concerns about employee shortages. A Monday report from Elters indicated that there are more than 100 vacancies in county departments.
And so Johnson was curious as to why the county would offer up its short-handed staff to make improvements to a facility currently controlled by another party. Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 jumped in, saying that the Mohave County Fair Association should also be billed for the time of county staff, as well as the contractor.
The expenses were authorized by Elters.
“I authorized those expenses,” he said. “The lease has language (that) allows for reconciliation and for us to be reimbursed. Second, these were repairs that were an absolute must; somebody could get hurt in the process with exposed electrical wiring.”
Elters also informed the board that he has been in contact with the Mohave County Fair Association in regards to being reimbursed for the performed repairs. No action was taken by the board.
