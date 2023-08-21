Buster Johnson

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson on Monday addresses firm solutions to a predicted $18.5 million budgetary deficit in the next fiscal year.

 YouTube still image, Aug. 21, 2023

Mohave County is expected to face an $18.5 million budget deficit in the 2025 fiscal year. In response, it may seem as though the county’s governing board this week debated not whether to use a nuclear option to resolve the pending crisis - But WHICH nuclear option.

In Kingman this week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors debated several countywide solutions to save money this year. Those solutions included a hiring freeze across all county positions, as well as a ban on all non-mandated travel outside of the county by employees. Those solutions were posited earlier this month by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, to the apparent chagrin of several county officials at Monday’s board meeting.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Maybe if Mohave county taxpayers saw what amount of our tax dollars went to “political travel” they’d understand what Buster is talking about.

Mohave Crone

Maybe if the Supervisors actually spent their time and energy on running the County instead of using their profile to push a political agenda, rail against the Federal Govt., further their own political careers, or the holy grail — getting their antics featured on Fox News, maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess. The Supervisors were elected and are each paid $85,000 to oversee County operations, not feather their own nest, reward their cronies or be an arm of the Arizona GOP.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Do you whine about everything in your life, or just Fox, GOP, Trump, and people who do not believe the nonsense that you do? For someone who claims to hate Fox, you sure seem to be up to speed on what is on their newscast.

Joe Joseph

Ad Hominem much?

