Mohave County is expected to face an $18.5 million budget deficit in the 2025 fiscal year. In response, it may seem as though the county’s governing board this week debated not whether to use a nuclear option to resolve the pending crisis - But WHICH nuclear option.
In Kingman this week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors debated several countywide solutions to save money this year. Those solutions included a hiring freeze across all county positions, as well as a ban on all non-mandated travel outside of the county by employees. Those solutions were posited earlier this month by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, to the apparent chagrin of several county officials at Monday’s board meeting.
“This is a really bad way to do this,” said Supervisor Hildy Angius on Monday. “Instead of a knee-jerk reaction, we have to look at this as a whole. This could have unintended consequences that could come back to haunt us for years. We need to do this soberly, and not just throw this out there.”
Johnson, who voted against the FY 2024 budget last month, replied on Monday that the “knee-jerk” reaction by supervisors was passing a budget that failed to address or mitigate next year’s predicted deficit. Last week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors held the first of what will be a series of monthly meetings to plan for next year’s budget cycle.
“Cinderella doesn’t have the money to go to the ball anymore,” Johnson said earlier in the meeting. “Mohave County has no money at all. We had this meeting and came up with no ideas at all. You’ve got to start somewhere. We have to stop hiring, and we have to stop spending. We are poor now, and if we don’t start putting something forward, monthly meetings aren’t going to do us any good.”
But sometimes, county officials - particularly those who work in Arizona’s legal system - don’t have a choice. Mohave Superior Judge (and former County Supervisor) Steve Moss addressed the board on Monday about the proposal.
“(The court) has mandatory travel requirements,” Moss told the board. “Sometimes we’re required to do things outside of the county, whether it’s the bailiff academy training, probation training or judicial training, we are required to appear. But when it comes to freezing positions … Our records division in the Clerk’s Office has three out of seven positions filled. They are overwhelmed and they are interviewing nine people this week.”
According to Moss, the county is required by law to maintain staffing ratios for its probation office. One officer must be available per 65 adult probation cases, Moss said, while one probation officer must be available per every 35 juvenile cases. Moss asked for flexibility in a possible decision by the board of supervisors this week.
“A lot of the travel that is required for us is out-of-county travel,” Moss said. “We don’t get a choice. There are dependent children in other counties, and our people are required to meet with them before we do termination of parental rights hearings. (Johnson) is right, there’s a big hole … but I think throwing a hand grenade in the room could bring a lot of court processes to a stop and it could create a lot of problems.”
For Mohave County employees, Johnson’s proposal wasn’t a perfect, or even a palatable solution. But according to a majority of the board, it was better than no solution at all.
“I commend Supervisor Johnson on putting forth a broad plan,” said Supervisor Ron Gould on Monday. “I think the reason he did this is to create a discussion on how to narrow down that plan. If we don’t want to apply it to law enforcement or the courts, we can make those exceptions.”
Under Arizona law, county supervisors are not permitted to speak to each other outside of an open meeting, announced in advance to the public. This affords supervisors little opportunity to discuss and debate the arduous process of balancing next year’s budget without discussing broad solutions - And then using those discussions to create specific remedies at future meetings.
“We can’t communicate with each other except at a board meeting,” Gould said. “I don’t think this is an all-or-nothing kind of thing. There’s room for negotiation. I’m willing to move forward with a hiring ban, but we need to narrow it down so it works.”
Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch addressed the possible hiring freeze at Monday’s meeting.
“We’ve been here before, in 2008,” Kentch said. “And to this day, we haven’t recovered. Industry standards state that (the Assessor’s Office) has to have 103 employees. In 2008, we had 57 employees. Now we have 44 employees. Industry standards also say we have to have one employee per 2,600 parcels of land. I have one employee per 6,000 parcels.”
According to Kentch, her department is doing the best that it can with what it has. But the Assessor’s Office can ill afford to lose further employees without the ability to replace them.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster also addressed Johnson’s proposal on Monday. With $1.5 million approved in this year’s budget for Schuster to address pay and potentially hire new deputies for his department, plans were already in motion to fill as many as 15 positions when the board began its discussion.
“If you’re telling me today that I can’t fill those positions, I’m going to put it back on you, that you just de-funded those positions you just gave me,” Schuster said.
As discussion continued, Johnson’s initial proposal was streamlined, with a hiring freeze ultimately discarded in lieu of further examination. But a ban on out-of-county travel remained a favorable option for a majority of supervisors - Provided that ban didn’t affect travel required by law for public servants and members of the court.
“It’s a starting point for a discussion to figure out what we’re going to do,” Johnson said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of prohibiting non-mandated travel among county employees, with Lingenfelter and Angius opposed.
Maybe if Mohave county taxpayers saw what amount of our tax dollars went to “political travel” they’d understand what Buster is talking about.
Maybe if the Supervisors actually spent their time and energy on running the County instead of using their profile to push a political agenda, rail against the Federal Govt., further their own political careers, or the holy grail — getting their antics featured on Fox News, maybe we wouldn’t be in this mess. The Supervisors were elected and are each paid $85,000 to oversee County operations, not feather their own nest, reward their cronies or be an arm of the Arizona GOP.
Do you whine about everything in your life, or just Fox, GOP, Trump, and people who do not believe the nonsense that you do? For someone who claims to hate Fox, you sure seem to be up to speed on what is on their newscast.
Ad Hominem much?
