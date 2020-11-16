Mohave County now stands in opposition to all future transfers of Colorado River water to Central Arizona, with a resolution passed unanimously by the county’s board of supervisors.
After more than a year of challenges, the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek has won more than 1,000 annual acre-feet in water rights from the Colorado River. Those rights were transferred from Cibola-based GSC Farms, in La Paz County, to the town of Queen Creek under an agreement that would fuel further expansion for the fast-growing Arizona community. Mohave County officials, who have long opposed the deal, say it’s an example of Central Arizona’s growth at river communities’ expense.
“(The resolution) took a great deal of work,” said Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson. “It is supported by a letter from all of the mayors along the Colorado River corridor. Last week we earned support from the Arizona Farm Bureau … Now they are supporting Mohave County, and are also opposing future transfers of Colorado River water to Central Arizona.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ resolution will be sent to U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, the commissioner of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, state and federal legislators, the Arizona Governor’s Office and other Colorado River communities.
The town of Queen Creek had a population of 26,000 in 2010, according to U.S. Census data. Now the town has a population of more than 51,000. According to Queen Creek officials, the city could potentially grow to about 170,000, with a water system serving about 238,000.
Queen Creek officials originally asked for 2,088 annual acre-feet in Colorado River allotment, once held by GSC Farms.
“GSC Farm generates about $1.2 million of annual economic output, with nearly all of that benefit going to California,” said Queen Creek Director of Utilities Paul Gardner, when the deal was proposed last year. “If the water is transferred to Queen Creek, the water will generate more than $300 million per year in economic output for Arizona.”
The water transfer of 1,078 annual acre-feet – less than what Queen Creek officials hoped for – was endorsed in September by Arizona Department of Water Resources Director Thomas Buschatzke after protest by the Colorado River communities.
The Lake Havasu City Council voiced its own opposition to the transfer last week. The city council drafted its own resolution on the matter, which will also be sent to U.S. Secretary of the Interior. Secretary Bernhardt will have final say in whether the water transfer will ultimately be approved.
