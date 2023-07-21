Federal officials met this week with elected officials and members of the Arizona public to discuss a proposed 1.1 million-acre national monument in Northern Arizona. And Mohave County officials want no part of it.
The public meeting took place Tuesday in Flagstaff, where officials from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forestry Service gathered to discuss a proposed new national monument encompassing land west of the Grand Canyon. The monument represents more than a decade of effort by Arizona and Nevada tribes to seek federal protection for lands west of the Grand Canyon from mining interests - and that protection could be granted this year, if such a monument is established by President Biden under the 1905 Antiquities Act.
But almost half of the land encompassed by the proposed national monument lies in Mohave County, whose governing board has publicly opposed the measure this year - As well as a similar proposal under former president Barack Obama in 2017. Mohave County Supervisors Jean Bishop and Travis Lingenfelter traveled to Flagstaff on Tuesday to voice their opinions on the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument.
Mohave County officials feel excluded from proceedings
More than 400,000 acres of the proposed 1.1 million-acre national monument lie in Lingenfelter’s district of Mohave County. But according to Lingenfelter, Mohave County has been all but excluded from the discussion.
“In May, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland met with Coconino County officials and the tribes to discuss the proposed monument,” Lingenfelter said. “We were not informed or invited … After reaching out to the BLM last week, we received an invitation to attend the public meeting in Flagstaff. It feels like Mohave County has been left out of the process by design.”
Lingenfelter’s district is home to one of the world’s largest deposits of uranium. And if the land were designated as a national monument, Mohave County officials have long said the decision would deprive Mohave County and Southern Utah of a possible $29 billion economic resource from mining opportunities west of the Grand Canyon.
In 2012, Obama placed a 20-year mining moratorium on Mohave and Coconino County lands that would be encompassed by the new national monument - A decision which Lingenfelter says may have been made in haste, due to fears of potential environmental damage. But Lingenfelter says that damage to local water supplies by mining may be unfounded, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. And Lingenfelter says making Obama’s moratorium permanent under the proposed national monument may only harm or further isolate rural communities within his district.
Supervisors, Gosar representative face home crowd in Coconino
Efforts to protect lands surrounding the Grand Canyon were led this year by the Grand Canyon Tribal Coalition, whose members include representatives from the Havasupai, Hopi, Hualapai, Navajo and Colorado River Indian Tribes.
Members of those tribes, and others, gathered in Flagstaff on Tuesday to speak in favor of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. According to Lingenfelter and Bishop, attendees were less welcoming of those opposed to the proposed monument.
“It was not a friendly crowd,” Lingenfelter said this week. “If we held a public meeting in Mohave County, (federal officials) might have a broader perspective of the issue.”
According to Bishop, speakers who were opposed to the monument - Including a representative from the office of U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar - were met with jeers at Tuesday’s evening.
Gosar was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting in Flagstaff, as he remained in Washington D.C. this week. Pew issued a statement at the meeting in opposition of the proposed monument.
“The move represents the Biden Administration’s latest massive land grab effort, and would have devastating impacts on Mohave County,” Pew said. “This proposal circumvents congressional authority, threatening the American public’s access and use of federal lands. Furthermore, the proposal was never coordinated with Mohave County officials, whose community will be permanently changed by this designation.”
According to Pew, the proposed national monument designation appears to show a lack of interest by the Biden Administration in the interest of stakeholders in the furtherance of a radical “environmental justice” agenda.
Pew was ultimately booed by guests at the meeting.
Supervisors want exclusion of Mohave County lands from monument proposal
After the events of Thursday’s public meeting, Bishop said one thing was clear. The debate represented not only a division of interests, but a division between Coconino County residents and Mohave County residents.
“The meeting was uncomfortable,” said Bishop. “The majority of people there were in favor of the monument being established … They booed me as well. We’ve asked if they could hold a future public meeting in Kingman … they’ve offered to hold a virtual meeting for Mohave County. It was a very cold experience.”
Bishop and Lingenfelter appeared to reach the same conclusion this week, in a suggestion they offered to federal officials on Tuesday.
“We could support the Grand Canyon national monument in Coconino County, but leave Mohave County out of the equation,” Bishop said.
Lingenfelter spoke with officials at a pre-meeting before Tuesday’s public hearing, where he presented U.S. Geological Survey data to assuage fears of potential damage that future mining may cause to the region. Coconino County residents may not have been reassured by that data, and to Lingenfelter, that may be a problem for Coconino County alone.
“I requested that the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service remove Mohave County from the national monument’s boundaries,” Lingenfelter said. “If the monument is located only in Coconino County, we will work to establish baseline regulations to ensure that groundwater sources remain healthy.”
As of this week, Lingenfelter said the BLM indicated its willingness to host a virtual public meeting to discuss the proposed national monument with Mohave County residents. Whether an in-person public meeting will be held in Mohave County remained to be seen as of this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.