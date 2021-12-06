KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold numerous public hearings related to proposed zoning changes as well as consider action on opioid litigation and gigabit speed broadband services at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6 at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
Mohave County, along with the rest of the state’s counties and 90 of 91 Arizona cities and towns, are part of the One Arizona Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Understanding which lays out distribution of opioid settlement funds. In 2019, the county filed a complaint in federal district court against opioid manufactures and distributors seeking damages for the opioid epidemic.
In August 2021, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office signed onto a proposed $26 billion national settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson. If finalized, Arizona could receive up to $549 million in settlement money to be used for opioid treatment, prevention and education.
On Monday, supervisors will consider approving the settlement terms, which include a release of liability for the companies.
The board may also approve the use of $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money in entering a public-private partnership with ALLO Communications of Lincoln, Nebraska for one-gig, area-wide, fiber-to-the-premises broadband services for the Kingman area.
Monday’s agenda includes no less than 27 public hearings. Those hearings are primarily for rezones of properties throughout the county, with a few public hearings set for potential rescissions of previously approved zoning changes.
For example, the board in 2005 approved a Peacock Highlands Area Plan in the Kingman area with the caveat of the development showing sufficient progress by 2015. As the final plat has not been recorded as of December 2021, the county Planning and Zoning Commission recommends a rescission of the resolution approved in 2005.
In February 2008, the board approved a general plan amendment to the Provence Area Plan in the Valle Vista area north of Kingman. That approval was conditioned on sufficient progress being show by 2015. The final plat has yet to be recorded, leading the Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend a rescission of the resolution.
Supervisor Buster Johnson of District 3 has asked county staff to return to the board within 30 days with information regarding any trade or giveaways of county park facilities that resulted in exchanging entrance to park facilities for advertising or other trades over the past three years. Johnson has also asked for cost breakdowns associated with agreements or contracts.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 has requested that the board approve the dissemination of information regarding Mohave County’s water advocacy efforts.
Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley is again set to update supervisors on COVID-19 issues, actions, events and responses.
Supervisors will also consider signing a contract for about $140,000 with Continental Flooring of Scottsdale for new flooring at the Juvenile Detention Facility and the County Administration Building.
The board will also consider accepting $200,000 from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s AZ Healthy Forest Initiative for hazardous fuel removal in Hualapai Mountain Park. The county would match $50,000, $23,000 of which would come from in-kind work.
(1) comment
"...which include a release of liability for the companies.." Don't like the sound of that.
