The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will go into this year’s budget session with a $4 million deficit. And if inflation continues to trend upward throughout the state, county finance officials predict a looming budgetary crisis for county government within the next two years.
As Gov. Hobbs prepares the state’s budget in Phoenix this summer Mohave County officials are waiting to see just how much room local officials will have to navigate what may become tenuous economic waters in Western Arizona.
“Rampant inflation and supply chain shortages have really created a difficult situation nationwide,” said Mohave County Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter this week. “Absent new recurring revenues in FY 2025, the Mohave County Finance Department is forecasting an additional $8 million added to the current $4 million deficit - And that’s if inflationary pressures do not further increase expenses, which is unlikely.”
According to Lingenfelter, county officials have not so much as discussed the possibility of layoffs within the county to meet to looming crisis.
“If cuts need to be made to balance next fiscal year’s adopted budget, they will have to be cysts to the county’s current capital improvement projects program, starting with deferring the Mohave County Morgue project.”
Lingenfelter said that the county will need to work with Elters and his staff to streamline a development process, with the implementation of measures that ease future development in Mohave County as the county broadens its commercial, industrial and residential base.
But as far as possible solutions are concerned for the looming budgetary crisis, Lingenfelter does not believe tax increases may be an effective solution.
“The board needs to work with the county manager and professional staff to take a hard look at lessening the county’s over-reliance on property taxes, by diversifying the county’s revenue streams,” Lingenfelter said. “An over-reliance on property taxes can create a serious burden for elderly, low-income homeowners and full-time residents.”
Higher property taxes not the answer - But perhaps a sales tax?
Lingenfelter said higher taxes could potentially pose a barrier to increasing workforce home ownership, and possibly deter certain types of capital-intensive business developments from coming to Mohave County - Whereas lowering property tax rates, Lingenfelter said, could draw new businesses to Mohave County and further broaden the county’s tax base while reducing the tax burden on those already living in Mohave County.
“According to county staff, a quarter-cent sales tax would allow the Board of Supervisors to reduce Mohave County’s primary property tax rate by 36 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, which could provide our residents with an estimated annual tax. That $12 million could be could be invested and spent on other things by our Mohave County residents.”
But a quarter-cent sales tax could only be implemented if approved by unanimous vote of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“Without a quarter-cent sales tax, the county will miss out on an estimated $500,000 in construction sales tax revenues on just three projects in the Kingman area alone,” Lingenfelter said. “That amount is even bigger when you incorporate the construction sales taxes that the county could capture for projects in the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City areas, and other places throughout the county.”
The reality of the situation
County officials say aid may be coming for some Mohave County departments from the state’s budget this year. That funding may soften the blow brought by Mohave County’s budget deficit, but officials may need to proceed cautiously as the county prepares for continued budgetary constraints.
Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson has served almost three decades as Lake Havasu City’s elected representative on the board. This year’s deficit isn’t his first.
When Johnson took office in 1997, the county was in dire economic straits.
“In my first term, we cut the budget 10% every year for three years,” Johnson said on Friday. “We had a sheriff’s override that was set to expire at that time … we needed the money, but we let it sunset, as it was voter-approved. We were housing county employees in condemned buildings and instituted a quarter-cent sales tax for the sole purpose of replacing those buildings. We started a vehicle replacement system, as our vehicles had 200,000 miles on them - Many of those were sheriff’s vehicles, and this was a tremendous liability and safety issue.”
According to Johnson, overcoming the budget deficit will require planning and foresight.
“First you need to accept the reality of the situation,” Johnson said. “You need to identify what services are mandated by law, and build a budget around them. Then, look to future years to maintain a balanced budget with built-in growth for stability. Fourth, explain to the taxpayers what you are doing, and how it will improve county services.”
County officials wait for Governor’s budget
According to Lingenfelter, about $9 million has been included in the state’s budget for next year, adding much-needed extra funding to new substations for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The state is also expected to provide an additional $500,000 for the sheriff’s office command center, and an additional $3.4 million for the county’s recharge projects program.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop added this week that although the state’s budget hasn’t been finalized, state funding could also be on the way for projects such as transportation, broadband and water infrastructure.
Until the state’s budget is finalized, however, Bishop says county officials will continue to discuss economic conditions and possible options for Mohave County to generate additional revenue.
“A tentative budget will be adopted in early June, followed by a final budget hearing and adoption in mid-July,” Bishop said. “Until then, so much can happen. At this early stage of the budget process, all I can say is that I have no crystal ball.”
