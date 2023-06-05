Supervisors reverse decision on controversial Topock plan

Developers requested a zoning change for 160 acres of land near a residential development in Topock/Golden Shores.

 Daisy Nelson/River City Newspapers

KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to undo a zoning change for a proposed development in Topock/Golden Shores that had been approved by that same margin a little more than two months ago.

District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius changed her position, reversing the 3-2 vote that granted a zoning change to allow the Lakebound Custom Storage & RV Park to proceed on 160 acres of land adjacent to a residential neighborhood in Topock/Golden Shores. The project to build an outdoor concert venue and RV and storage park still was a long way from breaking ground or starting construction, but the zoning change was needed for it to proceed in the planning process.

